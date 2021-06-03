Report shows hospital financial strain from COVID, though local hospitals see comfortable margins

Operating expenses also climbed at UPMC Pinnacle’s hospitals in Harrisburg and the West Shore — the agency groups those hospitals together in its figures — though the net patient revenue decreased in fiscal year 2020. UPMC Pinnacle saw this group of hospitals’ revenue fall from $1.07 billion in 2019 to $1.037 billion in 2020, while its operating expenses grew from $947 million to $958 million in that same time frame. Despite that, the hospitals saw an operating margin of 11.42%, well above the operating margins of most other hospitals in the region, save for WellSpan Gettysburg, whose operating margin was 16.87% in fiscal year 2020.

Holy Spirit Hospital, when it was under ownership of Geisinger, had struggled with its operating margin before the COVID-19 outbreak, with operating expenses far outpacing the net patient revenue. In fiscal year 2018, operating expenses were $426 million, while net patient revenue was $297 million.

While the net patient revenue for the hospital, now owned by Penn State Health, decreased to $292 million during the pandemic, the hospital’s operating expenses decreased much further over the years, falling to $281 million in 2020. Because of the decrease in expenses, Holy Spirit had an operating margin of 9.85% in 2020.