Recall Roundup: Unlisted ingredients lead to food recalls

The FDA also reported that Mountain Rose Herbs is recalling all sizes of its Organic Kudzu Root herbal supplement because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The product comes in a clear plastic or poly-woven bag with weight ranges from 4 ounces to 50 pounds, and was distributed to customers who ordered online.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and the potential for contamination was noted after testing revealed the presence of salmonella in a portion of its ingredients in inventory. Production has been suspended on the product.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including Honda's Companion and Camo portable generators.

The portable generator's inverter assembly can short circuit in the presence of salt water, which can cause the unit to smoke or catch fire, according to the company. Honda has received 13 reports of the assembly short-circuiting while in use, including 10 reports of fire. No injuries or property damage has been reported.