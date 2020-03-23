Recall Roundup: Unlisted ingredients lead to food recalls

Unlisted ingredients on food labels resulted in two recalls last week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Raw Seafoods Inc., is recalling its oven-safe Wegmans Ginger Salmon and Wegmans Salmon Teriyaki due to an undeclared wheat allergen in the products.
The products are safe to eat for those without a wheat allergy, and the company has not yet received any reports of illnesses or allergic reactions.
The recalled products have best by dates of Jan. 23, 2021; Feb. 23, 2021; Feb. 24, 2021; and Feb. 25, 2021; and were sold at Wegmans stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania.
Consumers can return the products to their place of purchase.
Lindt & Sprungli Inc., is recalling one lot of its Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars because another chocolate bar is wrapped inside, which contains milk and soy, potential allergens.
The FDA said the packaging instead contains Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel Sea Salt bars. The affected lot code is L5539 with a best before date of Nov. 30, 2020, and UPC of 3746601645.
The product was distributed nationwide to wholesale and online retailers.
Consumers who have purchased the product may contact Lindt USA at 1-877-695-4638 or lindtus-contactus@lindt.com for a voucher for a replacement product.
The FDA also reported that Mountain Rose Herbs is recalling all sizes of its Organic Kudzu Root herbal supplement because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.
The product comes in a clear plastic or poly-woven bag with weight ranges from 4 ounces to 50 pounds, and was distributed to customers who ordered online.
No illnesses have been reported to date, and the potential for contamination was noted after testing revealed the presence of salmonella in a portion of its ingredients in inventory. Production has been suspended on the product.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including Honda's Companion and Camo portable generators.
The portable generator's inverter assembly can short circuit in the presence of salt water, which can cause the unit to smoke or catch fire, according to the company. Honda has received 13 reports of the assembly short-circuiting while in use, including 10 reports of fire. No injuries or property damage has been reported.
The recall involves the EB2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo generators. For serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The generators were sold at authorized Honda power equipment dealers, the Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide between February 2018 and January 2020.
Consumers should stop using the generators and contact an authorized service dealer to schedule a free repair.
C3 Manufacturing is recalling its Perfect Descent auto belays climbing devices because the device can loosen and can cause slack in the rope, allowing the climber to fall. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the model 220 Indoor, Outdoor, Speed Drive and Direct Drive devices. For serial numbers and manufacturing dates, check out the commission's website. The devices were sold at Aerial Adventure Technologies nationwide and online from February 2017 through April 2019.
Customers should stop using the devices and contact C3 Manufacturing at 866-250-5903 to receive a free repair.
Crate and Barrel is recalling its Miles glass pitchers with wood lid because the glass handle on the pitcher can break, posing a laceration hazard.
The company has received five reports of the handle breaking on the 84-ounce glass pitcher while in use. No injuries have been reported.
The pitchers were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online from December 2019 to February 2020. Consumers should stop using the pitcher and contact the company at 800-451-8217 for a full refund and disposal instructions.
Amazon is recalling its Kids & Koalas baby walkers because the walkers are not designed to stop at the edge of a step, per federal standard, and they also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head is entrapped at the neck.
Babies can be seriously injured or killed using these walkers, according to the commission, though Amazon has not received any incident or injury reports.
The walkers were sold online from September 2017 to July 2018, and Amazon is contacting all customers directly who purchased them from Amazon. Consumers should immediately stop using the walkers, dismantle them and throw them away.
