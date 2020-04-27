Recall Roundup: Undeclared preservative leads to two food recalls

Undeclared sulfites - which are common preservatives added to food but may cause allergic reactions - has led to two food recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Ocean Spray is recalling a single production lot of its 5.5-ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink because of the sulfites, which the company said was erroneously added by a contract manufacturer. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall affects boxes containing six cans with the pack case UPC of 0312003782 4 and a best before date of Jan. 24, 2021. The cases were distributed between Feb. 21 and April 16.
The recall was initiated after consumers complained about an "off" odor of the drinks, which prompted an investigation and eventual reveal of the error by the contract manufacturer.
Customers who have purchased the drink affected by the recall are urged to take a picture of the "best before date" code on the bottom of the can and send it to casupport@oceanspray.com. Customers can also reach the Ocean Spray Consumer Hotline at 1-800-662-3263 or via email for a coupon replacement.
Sulfites were also the cause of a recall from Royal International Trading Inc. The company is recalling its 17.63-ounce packages of Tainy Bockoka Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple because the sulfites aren't on the ingredient label.
The packages were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders and has a container code of 4705932006197. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The FDA said consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving could elicit anaphylactic shock or other severe reactions in some asthmatics. Analysis of the product in New York discovered the product contains 34.4 milligrams per serving.
Consumers who purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Two consumer products were recalled last week over electrocution hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Lus is recalling its hair dryers and diffusers because the hair dryers don't have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard if the dryer falls into water when plugged in.
The recall involves the hair dryers that were sold in white in a box that also contains a diffuser. They have the model number HD-LUS01 printed under the back end of the dryer.
No incidents have been reported. The hair dryers were sold on the Lus website between November 2019 and February 2020.
Consumers should stop using the hair dryers. Lus is contacting all known purchasers to provide a choice of either a full refund of the purchase price or a $175 store credit. Lus can be reached at 800-280-1675.
The commission also reported a recall from Leviton. The company is recalling its 50 ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlets because the electrical connection devices can have mislabeled terminal markings, posing a shock hazard.
The recalled connection devices are used to transmit power to electrical equipment that is not hard-wired to a power source. Only electrical connectors without a blue dot on the device and packaging are included in the recall. For catalog and model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The company has received four reports of mismarked devices, including one report of an electrical shock to a consumer and three reports of minor property damage to equipment that was using the connector.
The connectors were sold at electrical distributors and online at Amazon from May 2019 to January 2020.
Consumers should stop using the devices and contact the company at 877-978-2032 to arrange for a free replacement device.
