Recall Roundup: Undeclared preservative leads to two food recalls

Undeclared sulfites - which are common preservatives added to food but may cause allergic reactions - has led to two food recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ocean Spray is recalling a single production lot of its 5.5-ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink because of the sulfites, which the company said was erroneously added by a contract manufacturer. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall affects boxes containing six cans with the pack case UPC of 0312003782 4 and a best before date of Jan. 24, 2021. The cases were distributed between Feb. 21 and April 16.

The recall was initiated after consumers complained about an "off" odor of the drinks, which prompted an investigation and eventual reveal of the error by the contract manufacturer.

Customers who have purchased the drink affected by the recall are urged to take a picture of the "best before date" code on the bottom of the can and send it to casupport@oceanspray.com. Customers can also reach the Ocean Spray Consumer Hotline at 1-800-662-3263 or via email for a coupon replacement.