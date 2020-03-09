Recall Roundup: Undeclared ingredients lead to food recalls

The queso is packaged in 16-ounce glass jars with an "enjoy by date" of May 23, 2021.

Vita Food Products Inc., is recalling up to 8,376, 32-ounce plastic jars of Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce because the jars may actually contain white sour cream sauce.

Like the queso, Vita says the recall will be obvious to consumers since the cream sauce can be seen through the clear plastic jar, even if it is labeled as the Wild Herring in Wine Sauce. The recall was initiated since sour cream contains milk, which is not listed on the ingredient label.

The product was sent to retailers on Jan. 13 and have best if used before dates of June 26, 2020, and lot number 03609, which can be found on the backside of the jar at the bottom of the label.

Consumers who purchased the product can request a refund by calling Vita's Customer Service at 800-989-8482.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls within the last week, including one involving backpack leaf blowers.