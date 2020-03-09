Recall Roundup: Undeclared ingredients lead to food recalls

Undeclared ingredients and mispackaging were the reason for a number of recent recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
New Capstone Inc., is recalling its 22-ounce and 27-gram pouches of ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder because there may be undeclared milk in the product.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered the pouch design omitted the statement that the product contained milk, and instead it stated only that the product contained lactose. The company has since added a milk allergen warning sticker to all remaining packages in lot 19211.
Affected pouches have expiration dates of June 2021, and they were sold online between Oct. 21, 2019, and Jan. 8.
Consumers who have purchased them may return them to New Capstone Inc. for a full refund.
Stonewall Kitchen is recalling 4,812 jars of its Ghost Pepper Queso because a small number of those were mislabeled as Ghost Pepper Salsa.
The queso includes two allergens - milk and soy - that are not included in the salsa and therefore don't appear on the ingredient label.
The company notes that the mislabeled jars should be easy to spot since the queso product is a bright yellow-orange color and the salsa is a dark red. The products were sold through Stonewall Kitchen's retail stores and through third-party wholesale customers, such as specialty grocers and gourmet food shops.
The queso is packaged in 16-ounce glass jars with an "enjoy by date" of May 23, 2021.
Vita Food Products Inc., is recalling up to 8,376, 32-ounce plastic jars of Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce because the jars may actually contain white sour cream sauce.
Like the queso, Vita says the recall will be obvious to consumers since the cream sauce can be seen through the clear plastic jar, even if it is labeled as the Wild Herring in Wine Sauce. The recall was initiated since sour cream contains milk, which is not listed on the ingredient label.
The product was sent to retailers on Jan. 13 and have best if used before dates of June 26, 2020, and lot number 03609, which can be found on the backside of the jar at the bottom of the label.
Consumers who purchased the product can request a refund by calling Vita's Customer Service at 800-989-8482.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls within the last week, including one involving backpack leaf blowers.
Echo is recalling its and Shindaiwa backpack blowers and replacement straps because the blower's shoulder straps, plastic buckles or anti-static ground wire can be drawn into the blower fan, which could cause plastic pieces to be expelled and hit a bystander.
The company has received 62 reports of incidents, including one minor injury when pieces hit a user in the neck.
For serial numbers, model numbers and part numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The products were sold at independent Echo and Shindaiwa outdoor power equipment dealers and online at Home Depot and Grainger.com between August 2018 and February 2020.
Consumers should stop using the backpack blowers and return them to an authorized dealer for a free repair.
RH is recalling its Camino Floor Lamps because the lamp's on/off switch can overheat, melt or catch fire.
The company has received six reports of the switch overheating or catching fire, including five reports of minor property damage to flooring.
For affected SKU numbers, check out the commission's website. The lamps were sold at RH galleries and RH outlets nationwide and online from November 2012 to December 2019.
Consumers should stop using the lamps and contact RH at 844-623-7500 for a full refund.
Ikea is the latest company to recall a chest over entrapment hazards for children
The company is recalling its Kullen 3-drawer chest, which is unstable if not anchored to the wall. Additionally, Kullen 3-drawer chests imported after Aug. 12, 2019, do not comply with the performance requirements of the updated version of the U.S. standard, according to the commission.
Ikea has received six reports of tip-over incidents involving the chests, including one report of a minor cut and a report of minor cuts and bruises.
The chests were sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online from April 2005 to December 2019. For the supplier number and date stamp, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should stop using the chests if they are not anchored to the wall and contact Ikea at 888-966-4532 for either a full refund or a free wall-attachment kit.
