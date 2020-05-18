Recall Roundup: Undeclared allergens lead to recalls

The product was sold at Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Maryland, among other states. The chocolate comes in plastic tubs with a UPC of 77890-49787 and best by dates of Dec. 18 and Dec. 28.

Customers may return the product to the Wegmans service desk for a full refund.

Undeclared milk was also the cause of a recall from Medifast Inc. The company is recalling 24,923 boxes of Optavia Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal because of traces of milk. The issue was discovered after the company was contacted by a customer. No other complaints have been reported, and no other products are affected, according to the FDA.

The affected product was shipped to customers from Jan. 23 to April 27 and is packaged in yellow and white cardboard boxes containing seven individual serving packets. The recalled lot numbers are RP1048870, RP1048871 and RP104886 with best by dates of Jan. 8, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2021.

Consumers can contact Medifast by calling 1-888-678-2842 or emailing clientsupport@optavia.com for additional information and/or a replacement product.

The FDA also announced a recall from Becca Cosmetics, which is recalling all shades of its Light Shifter Brightening Concealer over mold.