Recall Roundup: Undeclared allergens lead to recalls

Undeclared allergens were the reason for the majority of food recalls over the last two weeks.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced last week that Evans Food Group Ltd. is recalling about 3,796 pounds of ready-to-eat pork skin products due to misbranding.
Mac's Chicarrones Pork Skins Hot & Spicy Variety Pack has red hot fried pork skins that contain soy, which is not declared on the outside package display panel, though is declared on the individual 1-ounce package.
The 10-ounce box of variety pork skins were produced from April 15 to May 11 and has best by dates of July 8, July 29, Aug. 1, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19. For lot codes, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The products were shipped to locations nationwide, and the problem was discovered by the company during a records review.
No adverse reactions have been reported, and consumers can return the pork skins to the place of purchase or call the Evans Food Group Consumer Contact Line at 1-800-543-7113.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Mellace Family Brands California Inc. is recalling Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate nonparaeils in 18.5-ounce tubs because the product doesn't have milk on the ingredient label.
The product was sold at Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Maryland, among other states. The chocolate comes in plastic tubs with a UPC of 77890-49787 and best by dates of Dec. 18 and Dec. 28.
Customers may return the product to the Wegmans service desk for a full refund.
Undeclared milk was also the cause of a recall from Medifast Inc. The company is recalling 24,923 boxes of Optavia Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal because of traces of milk. The issue was discovered after the company was contacted by a customer. No other complaints have been reported, and no other products are affected, according to the FDA.
The affected product was shipped to customers from Jan. 23 to April 27 and is packaged in yellow and white cardboard boxes containing seven individual serving packets. The recalled lot numbers are RP1048870, RP1048871 and RP104886 with best by dates of Jan. 8, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2021.
Consumers can contact Medifast by calling 1-888-678-2842 or emailing clientsupport@optavia.com for additional information and/or a replacement product.
The FDA also announced a recall from Becca Cosmetics, which is recalling all shades of its Light Shifter Brightening Concealer over mold.
The company said a brownish-black material identified as a common household mold was found on the sponge-tip applicator of some concealers.
The company said this is unlikely to cause serious injury, but there is risk of temporary skin and/or eye allergy and irritation. No adverse reactions have yet been reported.
For batch numbers and UPC codes of affected products, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Consumers can contact the place of purchase for a refund.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
