Recall Roundup: Trimmer recalled over laceration hazard; listeria issues raised over Homestead butter

Of the few, new recalls announced last week, one of them is a trimmer that continues to operate even after the throttle is released.

The U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission said MTD Southwest is recalling Troy-Bilt and Craftsman 25cc 2-cycle trimmers and Remington 25cc 2-cycle polesaws because they post laceration hazards.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. For model numbers and UPC codes, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The equipment was sold at Ace Hardware, Menards, Tru Value and other stores nationwide from November 2019 to January 2020.

Consumers should stop using the products and contact MTD Southwest at 888-848-6038 for instructions on obtaining a free replacement trimmer or polesaw.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week that Homestead Creamery Inc. is recalling its unsalted butter because of potential listeria contamination.