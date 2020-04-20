Recall Roundup: Trimmer recalled over laceration hazard; listeria issues raised over Homestead butter

Of the few, new recalls announced last week, one of them is a trimmer that continues to operate even after the throttle is released.
The U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission said MTD Southwest is recalling Troy-Bilt and Craftsman 25cc 2-cycle trimmers and Remington 25cc 2-cycle polesaws because they post laceration hazards.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. For model numbers and UPC codes, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The equipment was sold at Ace Hardware, Menards, Tru Value and other stores nationwide from November 2019 to January 2020.
Consumers should stop using the products and contact MTD Southwest at 888-848-6038 for instructions on obtaining a free replacement trimmer or polesaw.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week that Homestead Creamery Inc. is recalling its unsalted butter because of potential listeria contamination.
The recalled butter was distributed through the company's distributor partners, its retail store and through home delivery service. The unsalted butter that is affected by the recall comes in a half-pound and is marked with an expiration date of April 30 on the plastic packaging.
No illnesses have been reported.
The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by Homestead Creamery. Production has been suspended while the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigate the source.
Consumers who have purchased the butter are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact the company at 540-721-2045.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!