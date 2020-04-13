Recall Roundup: Small rocks found in chicken bowl products

The products were available with sell-by dates of April 17 or before and can be identified by the PLU code, beginning with 248529 for soup sold in deli-style containers and 246691 for soup sold in clear plastic bags.

The issue was discovered during a standard label review, and no allergic reactions have yet been reported.

Customers who have purchased the product at Whole Foods can bring a receipt into stores for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including one from Continuum.

The company is recalling its Lenox 2.5-quart tea kettles because the kettles can expel hot water during use, posing a burn hazard. The company has received 14 reports of tea kettles expelling hot water through the top, including four reports of burn injuries, some of which were severe.

The Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettles were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, red, silver and gold, and have the brand name Lenox written on the sides and bottom of the kettle. They were sold at Burlington, HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and other stores nationwide from September 2013 to November 2017.