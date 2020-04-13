Recall Roundup: Small rocks found in chicken bowl products

Small rocks in chicken bowls caused one of the few food recalls announced last week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service reported last week that Conagra Brands Inc., is recalling 130,763 pounds of frozen chicken bowl products because of the extraneous material. The issue was first discovered after Conagra received consumer complaints about their being rocks in the products.
The company said there have been no reports of complications due to consumption of the chicken bowls.
The affected products are 9.5-ounce cartons of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro and "Boils Energie Poulet feta et epeautre." For lot codes and UPC codes check out the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov. The products have a best by date of Oct. 19, 2020.
Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at consumer.care@conagra.com.
The only other food recall affecting residents in the state comes from Whole Foods Market, which is recalling is minestrone soup because it contains undeclared milk.
The products were available with sell-by dates of April 17 or before and can be identified by the PLU code, beginning with 248529 for soup sold in deli-style containers and 246691 for soup sold in clear plastic bags.
The issue was discovered during a standard label review, and no allergic reactions have yet been reported.
Customers who have purchased the product at Whole Foods can bring a receipt into stores for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including one from Continuum.
The company is recalling its Lenox 2.5-quart tea kettles because the kettles can expel hot water during use, posing a burn hazard. The company has received 14 reports of tea kettles expelling hot water through the top, including four reports of burn injuries, some of which were severe.
The Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettles were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, red, silver and gold, and have the brand name Lenox written on the sides and bottom of the kettle. They were sold at Burlington, HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and other stores nationwide from September 2013 to November 2017.
Consumers should stop using the tea kettles and contact Continuum at 800-669-6385 for a full refund if proof or purchase is available. If not, consumers are entitled to a refund of $29.99.
Joybird is recalling its Blythe dressers because the dressers are not stable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards for small children. No incidents have been reported.
The dressers have nine plywood drawers, and stickers on the back of each recalled dresser state "Stitch Industries Inc.," the month and year of manufacture and the words "TSCA Title VI Compliant." The dressers were sold online at Joybird.com from October 2017 to July 2019.
Consumers should stop using the dressers if they are not anchored and contact Joybird at 888-282-0842 for a free in-home repair to the dresser's legs or a free one-time, in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit by a technician, plus a $50 gift card to be used on Joybird's website. The company is also offering free pick-up of the dresser for a full refund.
The commission also reported that Pass & Seymour are recalling its commercial-grade, tamper-resistant duplex receptacles because of a manufacturing error. The error could lead to consumers incorrectly forcing the plug into the receptacle, causing the plug blades to overheat and pose a burn risk to the consumer.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. For the model numbers of affected products, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The receptacles were sold at electrical equipment suppliers and other stores from October 2019 to February 2020. Consumers should immediately stop using them and contact the company at 833-552-0388 for a free replacement, a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit.
Camso reported last week that it is recalling its Yeti SnowMX conversion kits because the brakes on the snow bike can fail after the conversion kit is installed, posing a crash hazard.
The company has received 12 incidents of brakes failing, though no injuries have been reported.
The kits are used to convert dirt bike motorcycles into snow bikes, replacing the front wheel of the motorbike with a ski and rear suspension and wheels with a track system. The recall affects kits for certain bikes in model years 2018 to 2019, as well as the YetiSnowMX 120SS 2020 bike. For a full list of models, check out the commission's website.
The kits were sold at authorized dealers from October 2017 to February 2020. Consumers should stop using the snow bikes with the kits and contact an authorized dealer to make an appointment for a free repair.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
