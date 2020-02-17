Recall Roundup: Multiple food items recalled over undeclared ingredients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reported a number of food recalls related to undeclared ingredients that could cause an allergic reaction to some consumers.
Among the recalls was from Lotte International American Corp. which is recalling its 11.85-ounce packages of Chocopie because of a small amount of almond detected in the products. The product packaging does have a note that they are "manufactured in a facility that also processes peanut and almond."
The recalled, 12-pack Chocopie products vary in three varieties: Chocopie Original (expires June 23, 2020), Chocopie Banana (expires April 11) and Chocopie Cacao (expires April 23). For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Lotte said it is certain the problem has been corrected, and no illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.
CJ Foods Inc., is recalling Annie Chun's Japanese-style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls because they may actually contain Pad Thai noodles, which contain peanuts, which is not listed on the ingredient list.
The noodle bowls were distributed across the country through retail stores and online orders.
The noddle bowls come in 7.8-ounce packages with UPC code 7-65667-10387-6 and expiration date of Dec. 25, 2020.
The recall was initiated after the company discovered some Pad Thai bowls were packaged in outer sleeves used for Teriyaki Noodle Bowls. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact the company at 1-800-459-3445 or place of purchase for a full refund.
Milk is the ingredient of concern in Gourmet International and Butlers Chocolates UC Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate tablet bar. The company is recalling it because the packaging failed to include milk in the ingredient.
About 1,900 bars were distributed to a limited number of specialty stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and New Jersey. The product has a lot code of 101048778 and expiration date of Aug. 16, 2020. The UPC is 8-44984-17619-7.
The recall was initiated after FDA testing found high levels of milk present. Distribution of the product was suspended until the source of the milk was determined. Consumers may return the chocolate to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Egg and wheat allergens are behind a recall from Missa Bay LLC. The company is recalling its Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad due to an ingredient labeling error.
The salad contains egg and what, and while that is visible through the packaging and identified on the top label, those allergens are not declared on the ingredient label on a limited number of salads.
The affected salad products have a use-by date of Feb. 18, 2020, and product lot code of 255588007 printed on the top label. The affected salad products were distributed through retail stores in 15 states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.
Consumers can return the salads to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Blendtopia Products LLC is recalling 29,078 cases of 7-ounce, frozen Blendtopia brand Superfood Smoothie Kits over possible listeria contamination.
The affected smoothie blends are Glow, Detox, Energy, Immunity and Strength kits. The affected products are labeled as best by July 2021, October 2021 and November 2021, and they were distributed nationwide through select retailers and through online sales.
The FDA said the issue is thought to be due to an isolated, supplied ingredient. Consumers should discard the products or return them to their place of purchase.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission last week reported a few consumer product recalls, including one from Fanim Industries.
The company is recalling its Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fan because the fan's blade holders can break, allowing the blade to be ejected from the fan.
The company has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting someone.
The fan was sold at Lowe's stores nationwide and online from May 2014 to January 2016. The model number of the affected fan is LP8294LBN and can be located on the fan motor and inside the battery compartment cover of the handheld remote control.
Consumers should stop using the fan and contact the company at 888-434-3797 for a free set of replacement blade holders.
The commission also reported the recalls of two golf carts.
Yamaha is recalling its golf cars because the front wheel hubs can crack, causing the front wheels to detach. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The recall affects four 2020 model golf cars: Drive2 QuieTech, Drive2 AC, Drive2 EFI and Drive2 DC. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The golf cars were sold at Yamaha dealers nationwide between June 2019 and December 2019. Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact a Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair.
Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling its gas-powered E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker brand golf, utility and off-road vehicles because the starter generator wire can be improperly secured, allowing it to come in contact with the vehicle's exhaust, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received 13 reports of melted and/or burned wires and electrical components with the loss of vehicle function, as well as one fire. No injuries have been reported.
The vehicles contain non-sequential serial numbers ranging from 3377720 to 3440924 and were sold at dealerships nationwide from November 2018 to October 2019.
Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact the company at 888-525-6040 for a free repair.
