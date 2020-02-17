Recall Roundup: Multiple food items recalled over undeclared ingredients

The noddle bowls come in 7.8-ounce packages with UPC code 7-65667-10387-6 and expiration date of Dec. 25, 2020.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered some Pad Thai bowls were packaged in outer sleeves used for Teriyaki Noodle Bowls. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact the company at 1-800-459-3445 or place of purchase for a full refund.

Milk is the ingredient of concern in Gourmet International and Butlers Chocolates UC Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate tablet bar. The company is recalling it because the packaging failed to include milk in the ingredient.

About 1,900 bars were distributed to a limited number of specialty stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and New Jersey. The product has a lot code of 101048778 and expiration date of Aug. 16, 2020. The UPC is 8-44984-17619-7.

The recall was initiated after FDA testing found high levels of milk present. Distribution of the product was suspended until the source of the milk was determined. Consumers may return the chocolate to the place of purchase for a full refund.