More sandwiches are being recalled in connection to possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Lipari Foods is expanding a recall with additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches, which were distributed to food service and retail stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.
New affected products including Fresh Grab's breakfast muffin sandwich, chicken & Swiss sandwich and turkey & Swiss sandwich, as well as Premo's meat lover's sub, pub burger, turkey & cheese on pretzel sub, turkey & Swiss sandwich and turkey & garlic mayo sandwich. The sandwiches have lot numbers of 03202001 and best by dates ranging from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Lipari Foods began shipping the above products on Jan. 3. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to this recall.
Last week, Lipari Foods also announced it is recalling wedge sandwiches also associated with the larger listeria recall. These sandwiches were also distributed to food service and retail stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and other states.
Wedge sandwiches in this recall have best by dates ranging from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 from lot number 31201912 and include Premo's ham & cheese on wheat, egg salad on wheat, chicken salad on wheat and tuna salad on wheat, as well as Fresh Grab's ham/American on wheat, egg salad on wheat, chicken salad on wheat, tuna salad on wheat, turkey on wheat and ham/American on white. For UPC codes, check out the FDA website.
Lipari Foods began shipping these products on Dec. 31.
Allergen concerns prompted a number of other food recalls last week.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Culinary International LLC is recalling about 626 pounds of chicken burrito products because the packages mistakenly had egg burrito products instead.
The company is recalling its evol cilantro lime chicken burrito with a best by date of March 3, 2021, that was sold in 6-ounce packages. The frozen products were produced on Sept. 10. For lot codes and item numbers, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The problem was discovered after the inspection service and the company received consumer complaints of the presence of egg burritos. The recall was prompted over concerns of allergic reactions to egg. No adverse reactions have been reported to date.
Cargill is recalling some of its Wilbur chocolates also stemming over a packaging issue.
The company is recalling Wilbur dark chocolate covered cashews that were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz because the bags actually had dark chocolate malted milk balls, which pose a problem for those with wheat allergies, according to the FDA. Those who have celiac disease should not consume the incorrectly packaged chocolate.
The recall affects 39 1-pound bags that were sold in Lititz between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30, 2019. The recalled chocolates have a bar code a 200172-16. No other products are involved in the recall.
Customers who have purchased the products can return any unconsumed portions to the chocolate store for a full refund.
Purely Elizabeth is recalling its Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola also over mispackaging. The granola packages actually contain Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola, which poses a health hazard to those with tree nut allergies.
There are 166 cases that are affected by the recall, and they have a UPC of 855140002687. Customers are urged to check their purchases, and those who have purchased affected products can email support@purelyelizabeth.com to receive a replacement product.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is recalling three batches of its Cold Brew with Coconut Cream non-dairy frozen dessert pints because they may contain milk. The recalled was initiated after a customer complained of an allergic reaction after consuming the product.
The frozen dessert was distributed nationwide in grocery stores, in Jeni's scoop shops and online in pint packages. The recalled pints have a batch code at the bottom: 19-016, 19-086 and 19-154. No other Jeni's products are affected.
Those who have purchased the product should dispose of it and send a photo showing the batch code to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams at contact@jenis.com for an exchange or full refund.
Among the non-food recalls in the last week, Stryker is recalling specific units of Lifepak 15 monitor/defibrillators because an issue may cause the devices to fail to deliver a shock after the "shock" button on the keypad is pressed.
The company said the issue stems from oxidation that may have formed over time within the "shock" button. Routine testing can detect the issue.
The company is contacting customers with affected devices to schedule a replacement of the affected keypad. Stryker said it expects all devices to be serviced by June 2021. Until the device is serviced, the company said customers should still use the defibrillator and perform a daily check. For more information, call Stryker at 1-800-787-9537, option 2 or email MedTechSup@stryker.com.
Libbey Glass is recalling 33.5-ounce milk bottles because the bottles can break unexpectedly during use, posing a laceration hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The bottles were sold to various food service distributors, and were manufactured on either Aug. 15 or Aug. 31, 2019. No incidents have been reported.
Food service establishments and customers should stop using the recalled bottles and contact the company at 800-982-7063 to receive a refund in the form of a credit voucher or a free replacement bottle.
The commission also announced that Little Bambino is recalling its 4-in-1, canopy children's tricycles because the paint on the canopy's frame contains levels of lead that exceeds the federal standard.
The tricycles can be used as a push stroller or a push, training and classic tricycle, and were sold in blue, pink or red. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The product was sold online at Amazon from October 2018 to June 2019. No incidents have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the recalled tricycles and contact Thesaurus Global Marketing for a full refund, including the cost of shipping. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.