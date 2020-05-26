Recall Roundup: More Healthy Choice products found with small rocks

The Nelson units were sold at Herman Miller's New York store, at Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online at HermanMiller.com and DWR.com, as well as through wholesalers. The Lauki units were sold at Design Within Reach stores and on its website. All products were sold between September 2010 and January 2020.

The company said it has received one report of a tip-over, though there were no reported injuries or property damage.

Consumers should put the cabinets away from any areas accessed by children and contact Herman Miller at recall_info@hermanmiller.com or at 800-338-2107 to receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chest.

The commission also announced last week a recall from Stargate Apparel of its Bunz Kidz children's sleepwear sets over the failure to meet the federal flammability standard.

No incidents have been reported, but the company is recalling its sets, which consist of a robe, top and pants and were sold in sizes 2 to 12. For style numbers, check out the commission's website.