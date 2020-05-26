Recall Roundup: More Healthy Choice products found with small rocks

Conagra Brands Inc. last week expanded a recall of Healthy Choice products after more "power bowls" were found to contain small rocks.
The company initially recalled just the Chicken Feta & Farro bowls on April 10, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service last week reported that additional consumer complaints led to the company being notified about other products with the same problems.
The recall now includes 7.2-ounce cartons of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble and Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble. The products have best if used by dates of Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, respectively. For lot codes and UPC codes, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The products can be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported last week another batch of dressers and cabinets that are being recalled over tip-over hazards.
Herman Miller is recalling its Nelson and Lauki dressers and cabinets, which do not comply with performance standards. For product numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The Nelson units were sold at Herman Miller's New York store, at Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online at HermanMiller.com and DWR.com, as well as through wholesalers. The Lauki units were sold at Design Within Reach stores and on its website. All products were sold between September 2010 and January 2020.
The company said it has received one report of a tip-over, though there were no reported injuries or property damage.
Consumers should put the cabinets away from any areas accessed by children and contact Herman Miller at recall_info@hermanmiller.com or at 800-338-2107 to receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chest.
The commission also announced last week a recall from Stargate Apparel of its Bunz Kidz children's sleepwear sets over the failure to meet the federal flammability standard.
No incidents have been reported, but the company is recalling its sets, which consist of a robe, top and pants and were sold in sizes 2 to 12. For style numbers, check out the commission's website.
The sleepwear sets were sold at Boscov's, Century 21, JC Penney, Macy's, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and Walmart from August 2017 to December 2019.
Consumers should take the sets away from children and contact the company at 866-351-0193 or at recall@stargateap.com for a full refund.
