Recall Roundup: More consumer products recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a large number of consumer product recalls last week, and The Sentinel is continuing that coverage from Monday's edition with a second set of consumer products, including two children's products that don't meet the federal lead ban standard.
Lilly of New York is recalling its children's winter boots because the sole contains levels of lead that exceed the federal standard. The boots were sold in children's sizes 5 to 10 in aqua, black with glitter, black with green, and purple with black. The boots were sold exclusively online at Zulily.com from November 2019 to January 2020.
No incidents have been reported. Consumers should take the boots away from children and contact the company at 888-359-1322 for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value. Zulily is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Grizzly Industrial is recalling its children's tool kits because the tool belt, hammer and suspenders contain excessive levels of lead, and the toy goggles and hardhats do not meet toy safety requirements.
No incidents have been reported. The recalled 12-tool or 11-tool kits have two model numbers — H3044 and H5855 — and were sold at Grizzly Industrial's showrooms and online on Amazon from September 2002 to November 2019.
Consumers should stop using the tool kits, keep them away from children and contact the company at 888-615-7944 for instructions on returning the kits and receiving a full refund, including return shipping.
Thule Group is recalling its Sleek car seat adapters because the adapter can break, posing a fall hazard to infants. The company has received three reports of the plastic brackets cracking or breaking in use, but no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the adapter used to place a Chicco car seat on the Thule Sleek Stroller. The affected adapter has a product number of 11000301 on a sticker located on the bracket.
The adapters were sold at REI, Buy Buy Baby and other stores nationwide and online at Thule and Amazon from December 2018 to February 2020.
Consumers should stop using the adapter and contact Thule Group at 855-652-2688 to arrange for the return of the product and full refund or free replacement product.
Hawthorne Hydroponics is recalling its Grower's Edge vaporizers because the vaporizers can overheat, and the vaporized material can pose a burn risk if spilled, or even cause a fire if they fall onto a combustible surface. The commission said the deluxe model also poses an electric shock hazard if a user touches a small copper piece at the base of the vaporizer while in use.
The deluxe vaporizer (model number 704050) and commercial vaporizer (model number 740650) are included in the recall. The company received 11 reports of overheating or fire, nine from the deluxe model and two from the commercial model. The company also received one report of property damage.
The vaporizers were sold at Hawthorne Hydroponics dealers nationwide, including hydroponic and indoor specialty gardening stores, as well as online from August 2011 to January 2020.
Consumers should stop using the vaporizers and return them to their place of purchase for a refund.
Woom bike USA is recalling its 4, 5 and 6 model bicycles because the bicycles' front fork can loosen and detach, posing a fall risk.
The company has received two reports of the fork becoming loose or detaching. No injuries have been reported.
The bikes were sold online from August 2018 to March 2019. Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact the company at 855-966-6872 for a free repair kit for the front fork. The company is contacting all known purchasers and providing a free repair kit, including installation instructions.
Kawasaki is recalling two sets of models of its Mule Pro off-highway utility vehicles for two separate reasons.
In one recall, Kawasaki announced it is recalling the vehicles because the steering shaft can develop excessive wear and affect steering control, resulting in a crash. The company has received 453 reports of steering problems, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves 2015 to 2020 Mule Pro-FX, Mule Pro-FXR, Mule Pro-FXT and 2016-2020 Mule Pro-DX and Mule Pro-DXT utility vehicles. For VIN numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The vehicles were sold at Kawasaki dealers nationwide from July 2014 to January 2020.
Largely the same vehicles and models were also recalled over a separate issue where debris can ignite on the vehicle's exhaust manifold and frozen water can block the breather hose, allowing oil to leak and posing a fire hazard.
This recall affects model year 2015 to 2020 Mule Pro-FX, Mule Pro-FXR and Mule Pro-FXT vehicles. For VIN numbers, check out the commission's website.
In this recall, the company received 165 reports of oil leakage and 84 reports of vehicles catching on fire, resulting in three injuries, including one report of a burn to the user's foot, one report of smoke inhalation and one report of a burn to a user's arm, hand and buttocks. The company said it is also aware of $131,000 in property damage claims, excluding the cost of damage to the vehicles.
Consumers should stop using the utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair for either or both issues. Kawasaki is also contacting purchasers directly.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com
