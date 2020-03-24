Recall Roundup: More consumer products recalled

Thule Group is recalling its Sleek car seat adapters because the adapter can break, posing a fall hazard to infants. The company has received three reports of the plastic brackets cracking or breaking in use, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the adapter used to place a Chicco car seat on the Thule Sleek Stroller. The affected adapter has a product number of 11000301 on a sticker located on the bracket.

The adapters were sold at REI, Buy Buy Baby and other stores nationwide and online at Thule and Amazon from December 2018 to February 2020.

Consumers should stop using the adapter and contact Thule Group at 855-652-2688 to arrange for the return of the product and full refund or free replacement product.

Hawthorne Hydroponics is recalling its Grower's Edge vaporizers because the vaporizers can overheat, and the vaporized material can pose a burn risk if spilled, or even cause a fire if they fall onto a combustible surface. The commission said the deluxe model also poses an electric shock hazard if a user touches a small copper piece at the base of the vaporizer while in use.

