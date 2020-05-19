Recall Roundup: More chests pose tip-over dangers

Consumers should stop using the chest and contact the company at 855-463-3324 or at recalls@hodedah.com. The company will provide free, anti-tip anchoring kits, or packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them for a full refund.

Sobeauty Inc. is recalling its Mag Cube magnetic ball sets because the sets contain high-powered magnets, which violate the federal standard for children's toys.

If two or more of the high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child's intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death, and internal injuries from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects, according to the commission.

No incidents have been reported with this recall, but the commission has received numerous incident reports of ingestion of other small, high-powered magnets, many of which required surgery.

The magnet sets were labeled as 3D Magnetic Puzzle, Mac Cube Buckyballs and Joynote, and the sets contain 216 spherical, high-power, rare earth magnets. They were sold online at Walmart.com from March 2018 to December 2019.