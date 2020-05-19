Recall Roundup: More chests pose tip-over dangers

Among the consumer products recalled over the last two weeks are chests with tip-over hazards, magnet toys and a child swing with a fall hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Prepac Manufacturing is recalling its 4-drawer chests because they are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall involves the company's 4-drawer chests with plastic drawer glides that were sold in three finishes: black, oak and white. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The chests were sold online at Overstock, Target, Amazon and other online retailers from April 2005 to September 2018.
Consumers should stop using the chests if they are not anchored and contact the company at 877-773-7221 to receive a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers can request a one-time, free, in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.
Hodedah is also recalling its 4-drawer chests because of tip-over and entrapment hazards.
No incidents have been reported. The recall affects its H14DR chests that were sold in beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white and black colors. The chests were sold online at Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, Overstock and other retailers from July 2017 to April 2020.
Consumers should stop using the chest and contact the company at 855-463-3324 or at recalls@hodedah.com. The company will provide free, anti-tip anchoring kits, or packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them for a full refund.
Sobeauty Inc. is recalling its Mag Cube magnetic ball sets because the sets contain high-powered magnets, which violate the federal standard for children's toys.
If two or more of the high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child's intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death, and internal injuries from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects, according to the commission.
No incidents have been reported with this recall, but the commission has received numerous incident reports of ingestion of other small, high-powered magnets, many of which required surgery.
The magnet sets were labeled as 3D Magnetic Puzzle, Mac Cube Buckyballs and Joynote, and the sets contain 216 spherical, high-power, rare earth magnets. They were sold online at Walmart.com from March 2018 to December 2019.
Consumers should take the sets away from children and contact the company at 844-946-7437 or at recall@sobeautyinc.com for instructions on returning the product and receiving a full refund, including taxes and the original shipping cost.
Noah Clothing is recalling its reverse fleece hoodies because they fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing.
The hoodies were sold online at NoahNY.com from August 2019 to March 2020 and were sold in black, Kelly green, bright red and light blue with the style number SS4FW19.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. Consumers can contact Noah Clothing at 833-662-4692 for a full refund plus a $20 gift card, but they must send the company a photo of the hoodie cut in half.
The commission also announced a recall from Swurfer, which is recalling its Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings because the plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child.
The company has received six reports of the rope end detaching, though no injuries have been reported.
The swings were sold online at Swurfer, FlyBar, Amazon and Walmart, as well as at independent stores between October 2019 and March 2020.
Consumers should stop using the swings and contact Swurfer at 800-764-6784 or at productsafety@flybar.com to receive instructions to repair the swings.
Garia is recalling its Golf and Courtesy battery-powered electric vehicles because a fuse can overheat and melt while the vehicle is charging, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received five reports of overheating and fire damage to vehicles, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves Garia's vehicles in years 2010 to 2019 for models Golf, Golf 2+2, Courtesy 4 and Courtesy 4+2. For VIN numbers, check out the commission's website.
The vehicles were sold at Garia dealers nationwide from January 2010 to September 2019.
Consumers should stop charging these vehicles and contact Garia at 281-923-0291 or a Garia dealer to schedule a free repair.
Sterno Home is recalling its Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting and Paradise light kits with LED power supplies because the path lights have a defective power supply with a plug blade that can remain in the AC outlet when the LED power supply is pulled from the outlet, posing a risk of electric shock to the user.
The company has received one report of a plug blade detaching, though no injuries have been reported.
The kits were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores from March 2017 to May 2020. Consumers should stop using the path lights and contact the company at 888-867-6095 or at customerservice@sternohome.com to receive a free replacement LED power supply and installation instructions.
Deere & Co. is recalling attachment kits for John Deere 60-inch brooms because the kits are missing the operator's manual, which details proper attachment and use of the product.
The recall involves attachment kits for John Deere Brooms that are used with model 1023E, 1025R and 2025R compact utility tractors. The attachments kits were sold separately and have a label with BLV10795 printed on the box.
Consumers should contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free copy of the operator's manual.
