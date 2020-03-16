Recall Roundup: More ceiling fans, drawers recalled

Another ceiling fan and drawer are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Kichler Lighting is recalling its LED indoor ceiling fans because the irons/arms that hold the ceiling fan blades can detach during use, causing the blades to fall. The company has received about 62 reports of the blade iron breaking or detaching, with one report of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the company's indoor ceiling fans with five blades, bronze accents, etched umber glass and an integrated LED module. The model number, 35153, is printed on top of the fan's motor housing.
Consumers should stop using the fan and contact the company at 866-558-5706 for instructions on receiving a free replacement ceiling fan.
Homestar is joining other companies in recalling three-drawer chests that pose tip-over and entrapment hazards to children.
Homestar is recalling its Finch three-drawer dressers in maple/bank adler, black, torino walnut and white that were sold alone or as part of a matching bedroom collection. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The dressers were sold online at Amazon, Hayneedle, Overstock and Walmart, as well as other retailers from January 2016 to May 2019. No incidents or injuries have been reported in relation to the recall.
Consumers should stop using the dressers and call Homestar at 877-353-5999 to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time, free, in-home installation of the kit.
The commission also reported a recall from Yamaha. The company is recalling its Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Wireless Guitar Systems and USB charging cables because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force, posing fire and injury hazards.
The system allows an electric guitar to be connected wirelessly to an amplifier. The system consists of a transmitter, receiver and charger.
The company said it is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover "separating forcefully" from the transmitter, including one report of minor property damage.
The product was sold at Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash and other small retailers, as well as online at Amazon, from March 2016 to December 2019.
Consumers should stop using the system and contact Yamaha at 877-865-4636 for a free repair for the G10 family of products and full refund for the charging cable.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced a food recall recently.
AFC Distribution Corp. is recalling Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp (sushi ebi) because of the possibility of contamination with vibrio parahaemolyticus, which is an organism that causes illnesses such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and chills.
The ingredient is used in various prepared menu offerings with sell-by dates of Feb. 19, 2020 to March 13, 2020. The ingredient was distributed to designated AFC sushi counters, where it was further used in prepared sushi items within grocery stores, cafeterias and corporate dining centers in a number of states, including Pennsylvania.
There have been no confirmed illnesses to date. The company urges anyone who may have purchased the product to discard it or return it for a full refund.
