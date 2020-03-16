Recall Roundup: More ceiling fans, drawers recalled

The dressers were sold online at Amazon, Hayneedle, Overstock and Walmart, as well as other retailers from January 2016 to May 2019. No incidents or injuries have been reported in relation to the recall.

Consumers should stop using the dressers and call Homestar at 877-353-5999 to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time, free, in-home installation of the kit.

The commission also reported a recall from Yamaha. The company is recalling its Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Wireless Guitar Systems and USB charging cables because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force, posing fire and injury hazards.

The system allows an electric guitar to be connected wirelessly to an amplifier. The system consists of a transmitter, receiver and charger.

The company said it is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover "separating forcefully" from the transmitter, including one report of minor property damage.

The product was sold at Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash and other small retailers, as well as online at Amazon, from March 2016 to December 2019.