Among the recalls from this past week is one regarding a lentil and beef soup for toddlers that one consumer reported contained noodles.
Kettle Cuisine Midco LLC is recalling about 200 pounds of ready-to-eat lentil and beef soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens of egg and wheat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The Little Dish Fresh Food for Kids Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers was produced on Dec. 12 in 7-ounce cups and has a best buy date of Jan. 10. The products were shipped to customers in a few states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York, via internet sales.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the soup.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Limena LLC is recalling its 1-pound blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese (quesillo cheese) semi-soft cheese because it may be contaminated with listeria.
The recalled cheese was distributed to retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in a clear plastic vacuum package marked with lot number 1041020 on the top. The expiration date is blank.
The FDA said no illnesses have been reported. The potential for contamination was found after routine testing in Florida that found listeria in one of the samples.
Consumers are urged to discard the product. For information, call the company at 561-541-5206.
A drug is being recalled because the strength of the medication is incorrect on the label, according to the FDA.
Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., is recalling lot number 03119002A3 of Mirtazapine tablets. Bottles of the drug are labeled at 7.5 milligrams, but may contain 15 milligram tablets.
The tablets are indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder and are packaged in 500-count bottles. Taking a higher dose may increase risk of sedation, agitation, increased reflexes, tremors, sweating, dilated pupils, gastrointestinal distress, nausea and constipation.
The tablets have an expiration of March 2022. Details of the expiration and lot number are located on the bottle.
Consumers with medical questions regarding the recall should call Aurobindo Pharma at 1-866-850-2876, option 2.