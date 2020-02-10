Recall Roundup: Leaf blower blades can break and eject; catcher's helmet fails to protect player

The sump pumps were sold at Lowe's and other stores, as well as online at Amazon, from June 2014 to December 2019.

Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled sump pump and contact Star War Systems at 800-742-5044 for instructions on how to disable their pump and to obtain a full refund.

Juratoys is recalling its Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze because the wooden triangle-shaped piece fails to meet the mandatory federal standard for small parts, posing a choking hazard.

No incidents have been reported, and for batch numbers, check out the commission's website.

The product was sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from February 2019 to November 2019. If the toy matches a batch number, consumers should destroy the triangle piece and contact Juratoys at 855-665-9287 to receive a free replacement piece.

In one of the few food recalls that affect Pennsylvania this past week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall from Whole Foods Market that affects Pennsylvania, as well as New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Kentucky.