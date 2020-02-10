Recall Roundup: Leaf blower blades can break and eject; catcher's helmet fails to protect player

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission announced a number of recalls recently, including leaf blowers from DR Power Equipment.
The company is recalling its DR Walk Behind Leaf Blowers because the blades inside the blower can break off and discharge from the unit, posing a projectile hazard to the user or bystander. The company has received eight reports of blades breaking and discharging, though no injuries have been reported.
The leaf blowers were sold at authorized DR Power Equipment dealers nationwide and online from September 2019 to November 2019. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the leaf blowers and contact the company at 800-687-6575 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
Rawlings is recalling its CHMACH-SR Senior Catchers helmets because the back plate of the helmet can fail to protect the player. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The helmets were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Rawlings.com and other online stories from July 2018 to September 2019. For UPC codes and colors, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact Rawlings at 800-729-5464 to receive a free replacement back plate for head sizes 7.5 and below, or a full refund for head sizes above 7.5.
Infantino is recalling its Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers because the buckles can break, posing a fall hazard for the baby.
No incidents have been reported with this recall. The products were sold at Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon from November 2019 to December 2019. For lot codes, check out the commission's website.
Consumers can contact Infantino at 800-840-4916 for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.
Star War Systems is recalling its Sump Pumps sold under Utilitech, Do It and Star War Systems brands because the sump pumps can overheat, posing a risk of a fire.
The company has received six reports of recalled sump pumps smoking, though no injuries have been reported. For manufacturing dates, models and UPC codes, check out the commission's website.
The sump pumps were sold at Lowe's and other stores, as well as online at Amazon, from June 2014 to December 2019.
Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled sump pump and contact Star War Systems at 800-742-5044 for instructions on how to disable their pump and to obtain a full refund.
Juratoys is recalling its Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze because the wooden triangle-shaped piece fails to meet the mandatory federal standard for small parts, posing a choking hazard.
No incidents have been reported, and for batch numbers, check out the commission's website.
The product was sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from February 2019 to November 2019. If the toy matches a batch number, consumers should destroy the triangle piece and contact Juratoys at 855-665-9287 to receive a free replacement piece.
In one of the few food recalls that affect Pennsylvania this past week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall from Whole Foods Market that affects Pennsylvania, as well as New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Kentucky.
Whole Foods is recalling select bundt cakes and chocolate-dipped cookies because they may contain milk, which was undeclared on the packaging. The affected products were available in the bakery department and sold in clear plastic packaging. The cookies were also available on self-serve cookie displays and sold by the pound.
Affected products include Chocolate Fudge Mini Bundt Cake with best by date of Feb. 8, Marble Bundt Cake with best by date of Feb. 8, Dark Chocolate Dipped Almond Horn Cookie with best by date of Feb. 17, and Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon Cookie with best by date of Feb. 8.
Customers who purchased the products can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.
