Recall Roundup: Ham, pepperoni products recalled over listeria concerns

Possible listeria contamination is behind a recall of about 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported Sunday that Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, is recalling these products that were shipped nationwide after sampling returned a positive for listeria.

Among the products included in the recall are Wellshire wood-smoked uncured ham, Alexander & Hornung spiral sliced and glazed ham, food club spiral-sliced ham, Garrett Valley Farms uncured ham, Butcher Boy fully cooked ham, Niman Ranch applewood smoked ham, Open Nature uncured ham, Five Star brand pepperoni and Big Y bone-in hickory smoked ham steak. For a list of product sizes and best by dates, check out the USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall. Consumers who have purchased these items should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. For more information, call the company's hotline at 1-866-866-3703.

Salmonella was behind a recall from International Golden Foods, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported recently. The company is recalling certain lot codes of the Al kanater brand tahini sold in 16-ounce jars. The lot code is TT4N-201127.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The problem was discovered after random sampling at the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should discontinue use and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call IGF at 800-343-7423.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported two recalls within the last week.

One recall is from E-filliate, which is recalling its DeWalt Jobsite Pro wireless earphones. The commission said the earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

The company has received 61 reports of the product overheating, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.

The product was sold at Home Depot, Lowe's and other electronic and hardware stores nationwide and online at Cyberguys from December 2019 to July 2021. For manufacture codes included in the recall, visit the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the earphones and contact the company at 888-979-4439 to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product and receive a free replacement.

Halo is recalling its projector flashlights that were included as part of care packages because a child could disassemble the flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards.

The company has received two reports of children accessing the batteries, and one child required surgery to remove the swallowed battery.

The recall involves five models of the flashlights: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers and ESPN. They have a key chain on one end and a flashlight projector on the other end. The projector flashlights were included in care packages distributed by Starlight Children's Foundation to hospitals and health care facilities between February and June as a promotional free item.

Consumers should take the flashlights away from children and contact Halo at 855-425-6266. The company will send a pre-paid shipping label for the product's return, and Halo will send the consumer a $5 gift card redeemable at a major national retailer.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.