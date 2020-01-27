Recall Roundup: Ground beef recalled over plastic; more sandwiches recalled over listeria

The recall was announced after JLM expanded its recent recall to include additional sandwiches and dates. The company has ceased production at its facility and is working with the FDA to investigate the issue, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recall. Lipari Foods began shipping the products on Dec. 20.

Consumers should discard the products or return them to the place of purchase. For more information, call 800-729-3354.

Quesos La Ricura LTD is recalling 12-ounce packages of Cotija cheese (Queso Cotija) because it may be contaminated with Shiga toxin producing E. coli bacteria, which can cause diarrhea with bloody stools.

The cheese was distributed in retail stores in Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The product comes in a plastic-wrapped, yellow styrofoam container with a UPC of 769087009336. The recall only affects products with sell by dates of May 20, 2020.

No illnesses have yet been reported. The issue was discovered after the Florida Department of Agriculture testing a sampling.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls last week, including a power washer that poses an injury hazard.