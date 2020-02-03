Recall Roundup: Frozen pizza sandwich has wrong product in packaging

Among this past week's food and consumer products is a frozen pizza sandwich that had the wrong product in its packaging.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Astrochef LLC is recalling about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products because the packaging may actually contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products.

The frozen items were produced on June 4 and July 3, 2019, and sold in 10-ounce packages with best if used by dates of May 29, 2020 and June 27, 2020.

The problem was discovered after consumer complaints notified the company of the mispackaged product. The recall is being announced because the meatballs contain soy, which is not on the ingredient label for the pepperoni pizza product.

The frozen items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported last week that Salud Natural Entrepreneur Inc., is recalling its Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber powder and capsule products due to possible salmonella contamination in one of the ingredients used in the formula.