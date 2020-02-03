Recall Roundup: Frozen pizza sandwich has wrong product in packaging

Among this past week's food and consumer products is a frozen pizza sandwich that had the wrong product in its packaging.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Astrochef LLC is recalling about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products because the packaging may actually contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products.
The frozen items were produced on June 4 and July 3, 2019, and sold in 10-ounce packages with best if used by dates of May 29, 2020 and June 27, 2020.
The problem was discovered after consumer complaints notified the company of the mispackaged product. The recall is being announced because the meatballs contain soy, which is not on the ingredient label for the pepperoni pizza product.
The frozen items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported last week that Salud Natural Entrepreneur Inc., is recalling its Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber powder and capsule products due to possible salmonella contamination in one of the ingredients used in the formula.
The flax seed products were distributed throughout the country via retail stores and the company's website. The powder was sold in 1- and 2-pound bags, and the capsules were sold in 120-count packages.
For UPC codes, lot numbers and best if used by dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
The recall comes after an FDA sampling of senna leaves powder, an ingredient used to manufacture the product, which tested positive for three types of salmonella. The company said it has ceased the use of the ingredient.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a number of recalls, including a group of recalls involving multiple inclined sleepers due to the potential risk of suffocation to infants.
None of the below products have been linked to injuries or incidents, though other inclined sleepers have resulted in deaths.
Evenflo is recalling its Pillo Portable Napper with model number 12132125, which were sold at juvenile product stores, including Target, Kohl's, Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney and Walmart from May 2017 to January 2020. Consumers can contact Evenflo at 1-800-233-5921 for a cash refund or voucher.
Summer Infant is recalling its SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper with model number 91394, which were sold at juvenile product stores, including Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 to December 2019. Consumers should contact the company at 1-800-426-8627 for a cash refund or voucher.
Graco is recalling its Little Lounger Rocking Seat, which includes a rocking seat and vibrating lounger, which were sold at Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online from 2013 to 2018.
For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov, and consumers can contact Graco at 800-345-4109 for a cash refund or voucher.
The commission also announced a string of utility vehicles in connection with a rear brake line that can become punctured, causing the brakes to fail.
Polaris is recalling its 2019 Polaris Pro XD Utility Vehicles that were sold from November 2017 to November 2019. For model numbers, check out the commission's website.
Polaris has received eight reports of rear brake failures, though no collisions or injuries have been reported. Consumers should stop using the utility vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
Polaris is also recalling its 2017-2018 Brutus Utility Vehicles, which were sold at Polaris dealers from May 2016 to April 2019. The company has received one report of the brake line rupturing, and no reports of crashes or injuries. Consumers should contact a Polaris dealer to get a free inspection and repair.
Bobcat is recalling its 2017-2018 Bobcat 3650 Utility Vehicles, which were sold at Bobcat dealers from May 2016 to February 2019. No incidents have been reported. For affected model numbers and VIN ranges, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should contact a Bobcat dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
Other consumer product recalls include one from Pier 1, which is recalling its desk chairs because the chairs' legs can break.
The recall involves five collections of Pier 1's upholstered, swivel desk chairs. For model numbers and collections, check out the commission's website.
The chairs were sold at stores and online from May 2019 to November 2019. The company has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, and one report of a minor back injury.
Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact Pier 1 at 855-513-5140 to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.
K-Apparel is recalling its children's lounge pants because the pants don't meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear.
No incidents have been reported, and the sleepwear was sold online at Amazon from October 2018 to September 2019.
For lot numbers that are printed on an inside seam label, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should contact K-Apparel at 800-201-8734 for a full refund.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason