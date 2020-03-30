Recall Roundup: Food for pets and humans recalled over bacterial concerns

The FDA said it determined that salt-cured, dried or fermented un-eviscerated fish larger than 5 inches have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning in humans between 1981 and 1987 and again in 1991.

Since some of the company's products are larger than 5 inches, the FDA said there is a possible health risk, though there have been no reported illnesses associated with these products in dogs, cats or people.

Though there have been no positive tests for clostridium botulinum, the toxin can cause death in both animals consuming the treat and people handling the treat.

The product would be found in independent pet specialty stores in all states.

The treats come in clear plastic packages or tubes and marked Whole Fish, Pure Fish Treats for Dogs or Pure Fish Treats for Cats. For UPC codes and lot numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Those who purchased the treats can return it to the purchase location for a refund, and the company said that from now on, it will eviscerate fish larger than 5 inches or make sure fish in its products are smaller than 5 inches.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.