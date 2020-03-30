Recall Roundup: Food for pets and humans recalled over bacterial concerns

There were only two recalls announced last week for either food or consumer products that could be found in Pennsylvania stores.
One of the recalls is from Guan’s Mushroom Co., which is recalling all cases of its 200-gram/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki mushroom over listeria contamination concerns.
The recalled mushrooms were distributed in Pennsylvania, New York and California at retail stores through produce distributors or wholesalers.
The mushroom comes in clear plastic packages with the description in English, Korean and French, and Guan’s logo on the front. On the back of the package will be a UPC code, 859267007013, and package code of 14-1 at the lower right corner.
No illnesses have been reported. The recall was initiated after routine testing by the state of California found the presence of listeria.
Distribution of the product has been suspended. Consumers who purchased the mushrooms should return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced a pet food recall over bacteria concerns.
IcelandicPlus LLC of Washington, Pennsylvania, is recalling its Capelin Pet Treats because some fish have exceeded the FDA compliance guideline for fish larger than 5 inches.
The FDA said it determined that salt-cured, dried or fermented uneviscerated fish larger than 5 inches have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning in humans between 1981 and 1987 and again in 1991.
Since some of the company’s products are larger than 5 inches, the FDA said there is a possible health risk, though there have been no reported illnesses associated with these products in dogs, cats or people.
Though there have been no positive tests for clostridium botulinum, the toxin can cause death in both animals consuming the treat and people handling the treat.
The product would be found in independent pet specialty stores in all states.
The treats come in clear plastic packages or tubes, marked Whole Fish, Pure Fish Treats for Dogs or Pure Fish Treats for Cats. For UPC codes and lot numbers, check out the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.
Those who purchased the treats can return it to the purchase location for a refund, and the company said that from now on, it will eviscerate fish larger than 5 inches or make sure fish in its products are smaller than 5 inches.
