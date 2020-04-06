Recall Roundup: Fire hazards result in recalls of recliner, heater

The heaters were sold at electrical distributors nationwide from March 2018 to December 2019. Consumers should stop using the heaters and contact the company at 844-783-5776, ext. 1204 for information on receiving a free replacement wall fan heater.

The commission also reported last week a recall from Manhattan Toy.

The toy company is recalling its Musical Lili Llama because the screws used to attach the spinning flowers to the sides of the toy can become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard for young children.

The company has received seven reports of loose screws falling off the toy, including two reports of children putting them into their mouths.

The wooden activity toy has a metal xylophone, two wood mallets, a detachable maraca tail, four spinning squares on the front, two clacking panels on the sides and two spinning flowers on the sides. The toy was sold at toy stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other websites from October 2019 to February 2020.

Consumers should take the toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 for a free repair kit.