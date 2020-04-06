Recall Roundup: Fire hazards result in recalls of recliner, heater

Fire hazards were the cause of two consumer product recalls announced last week by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Southern Motion is recalling its "wireless power" reclining furniture because the lithium-ion batteries used to power the furniture can overheat.
The company said it has received reports of six incidents of batteries overheating and causing fires to the chairs and floor coverings, though no injuries have been reported.
The furniture was sold at Rooms to Go, Art Van and other furniture stores nationwide from January 2019 to September 2019.
Consumers should stop using the furniture and contact Southern Motion at 800-368-8865 for a free in-home repair that includes a credit for the cost of the battery option.
A fire hazard also prompted Stelpro to recall its Sonoma wall fan heaters, which fail to meet flammability performance requirements.
The company has received five reports of overheating, though there have been no reports of injuries. The heaters are white with the Stelpro name on the front and production codes of 47-19 or prior. For a list of model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The heaters were sold at electrical distributors nationwide from March 2018 to December 2019. Consumers should stop using the heaters and contact the company at 844-783-5776, ext. 1204 for information on receiving a free replacement wall fan heater.
The commission also reported last week a recall from Manhattan Toy.
The toy company is recalling its Musical Lili Llama because the screws used to attach the spinning flowers to the sides of the toy can become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard for young children.
The company has received seven reports of loose screws falling off the toy, including two reports of children putting them into their mouths.
The wooden activity toy has a metal xylophone, two wood mallets, a detachable maraca tail, four spinning squares on the front, two clacking panels on the sides and two spinning flowers on the sides. The toy was sold at toy stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other websites from October 2019 to February 2020.
Consumers should take the toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 for a free repair kit.
VP Components is recalling its VP Harrier and Giant Pinner DH bicycle pedals because the pedal body can separate from the spindle, resulting in a loss of balance for the rider, posing a fall or injury hazard.
The company has received 79 reports of broken spindles and one report of a rider injured in a fall.
The pedals were sold separately from bicycles and are red, silver or black with Harrier or Giant printed on the pedal body. They were sold at bicycle stores nationwide and online on various websites from May 2017 to December 2017.
Consumers should stop using the pedals and contact the bike shop or online retailer where the pedals were purchased to arrange for free replacements. For more information, email inquiry@vpcomponents.com.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!