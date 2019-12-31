Listeria concerns over hard-boiled eggs has led to recalls from multiple companies within the last week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously announced that Almark Foods is recalling hard-boiled eggs manufactured at its Gainesville, Georgia, facility. Last week, Almark expanded that recall to include all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced and protein kit products over concerns about contamination with listeria monocytogenes.
The FDA had notified Almark on Dec. 18 that the company's hard-boiled and peeled eggs in pails may be associated with a listeria outbreak that was linked to several reported illnesses and one death. A more recent FDA sample from the Georgia facility also matched the outbreak strain.
Almark's expanded recall includes products with best if used by dates up through March 2, 2020, and Almark has also temporarily suspended production at the Georgia facility.
Products in Almark's expanded recall include the brands Almark Foods, 7 Select, CMI, Dairy Fresh, Deb-El, Egglands Best, Everyday Essentials, Farmers Hen House, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Great Value, Inspired Organics, Kirkland Signature, Kroger, O Organics, Peckish, Pete & Gerry's, Rainbow Farms, Rembrandt Foods and Vital Farms. For a full list, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Customers who have purchased these products should discard them. For more information, contact Almark Foods' Customer Helpline at 877-546-0454.
Also associated with the egg recall, Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. is recalling Trader Joe's Egg Salad and Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad.
Both have a use by date up through Dec. 27, and the egg salad was sold in 6-ounce cups with a UPC of 00666695, and the potato salad was sold in 20-ounce trays with a UPC of 00321747. Customers can return these products to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Great American Deli is also recalling its egg salad sandwich because of the Almark recall. The company said Almark is an ingredient supplier to one of Great American Deli's suppliers, Knott's Fine Foods, which provides the egg salad.
Affected products were sold in convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio and West Virginia.
Customers who have purchased the sandwiches with a UPC of 7-41431-00114-2 should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can call 1-800-343-1327 with questions.
Reichel Foods Inc. is also recalling two Pro2Snax to the Max products because of the hard-boiled egg warning. Both products have a best if used by date of Jan. 26, 2020, and were sold in 7.35-ounce packages.
One of the snack products has a hard-boiled egg, sliced apples, mild cheddar cheese, cashews and dried cranberries, and the other snack product has a hard-boiled egg, gala apples, white cheddar cheese, almonds and dried cranberries. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website.
Customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Another egg-related recall comes from Veggie Noodle Co., which is recalling its Cece's Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth because of the separately packaged egg (provided by Peckish) that is included. This recall of 11.5-ounce ramen includes all expiration dates for UPC 52287000653 that were sold at retail stores nationally.
No other Cece's brand products are included in the recall, and Veggie Noodle has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the product.
Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.