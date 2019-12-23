Among the food and consumer products recalled last week are sandwich cookies from Whole Foods Market due to allergens being undeclared on the ingredient labels.
Whole Foods is recalling its 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes because the peppermint cookies may contain milk that is not on the package label and the sea salt cookies may contain milk or coconut, which are not declared on the label.
The company said they have received two consumer reports of allergic reactions, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The peppermint cookies have a UPC of 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020, and the sea salt cookies have a UPC of 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020.
Consumers who purchased the products at Whole Foods can bring a receipt into stores for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a number of recalls last week, including one from Hallmark over its frosted balsam jar candles. According to the commission, when the candle is lit, the glass jar can break, posing fire and laceration hazards.
Hallmark has received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported.
The candles were sold at Norman's Hallmark stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey from September to December.
Consumers should stop using the candles and return them to the store where it was purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.
Bosch Thermotechnology is recalling its Buderus GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers because the siphon can become blocked, leading to delayed ignition that can damage the boiler's exhaust system and create a carbon monoxide hazard.
No incidents have been reported. The boilers were sold at wholesaler distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide from June 2008 to September 2012.
Consumers should immediately contact Bosch at 800-323-1943 for a free repair. Those who continue to use the boilers while awaiting repair should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.
A number of items have been recalled over choking hazards for children.
Toysmith is recalling its light-up magic wands because the battery cover can detach and expose the button-cell batteries, which pose a choking and ingestion hazard to young children.
The company has received one report of a child swallowing one of the batteries removed from the toy. Medical attention was required to remove the battery, according to the commission.
The toy was sold at Carter's stores and various toy, grocery, hobby and gift retailers from June 2018 to October 2019.
Consumers should place the toys out of reach of children and return them to the store where purchased for a refund.
J. Crew is recalling its boys' stone-washed denim pants because small stones may be present in the pockets or waistband of the pants from the stone washing manufacturing process, posing a choking hazard to young children.
The company has received one report of stones being found in the waistband. No injuries have been reported.
The pants were sold at J. Crew and Crewcuts stores nationwide and online from July to October.
Consumers should remove the stones from the pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard, according to the commission.
Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests purchased at various retailers are being recalled because they are unstable when not anchored to the wall and can pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The chests were sold at Bob's Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010 to August 2019.
Consumers should stop using the recalled chest and contact Bob's Discount Furniture at 800-569-1284 or Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 to receive a free repair or refund. Remedy options include a free self-install repair kit, free in-home installation of repair kit or free pick-up of the chest.
BCI Burke is recalling its Merge playground climber because a welded rung opening on the sides of the climber pose an entrapment hazard to children.
No incidents have been reported, and the climbers were sold through Burke sales representatives or Burke direct from November 2015 to August 2019.
Consumers should stop using the climbers and block them off from children's use. The company is contacting all known owners directly, and Burke representatives will inspect and replace climbers that are not compliant with the standard for the product.
BMC USA is recalling its Teammachine SLR01 Disc bicycles and framsets because the fork steerer tube can crack or break during use, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received four reports of the tube breaking while in use, with one consumer experiencing a shoulder injury that required hospitalization and surgery, as well as another consumer who reported minor scratches and bruising.
The bicycles were sold at BMC bicycle dealers and bicycle stores nationwide from July 2017 to October 2019. For model years and model names, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact their local BMC authorized dealer for a free inspection and free replacement fork.