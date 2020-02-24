Recall Roundup: Children's water bottles, replacement lids recalled over choking hazard

More children's water bottles, inclined sleepers and pistol holders were recalled for consumer product problems, while companies also issued recalls for medication and a medical device.

Contigo announced it is recalling its Kids Cleanable Water Bottles because the clear, silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. The water bottles were previously recalled in August 2019, and last week's recall also includes the replacement lids that were sent out as a solution to the previous recall.

The bottles come in three sizes - 13 ounces, 14 ounces and 20 ounces - and in four colors: solid, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors.

The company has received 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 spouts found in children's mouths. The water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 to Feb. 7, 2020.

Consumers should stop using the water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, and contact Contigo at 888-262-0622 for a free water bottle.

Another gun holster is being recalled over the issue of switching the safety position on the gun without the user being aware of the change.