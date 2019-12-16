A breakfast burrito containing pieces of plastic is among the recalls announced last week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported the recall from Ruiz Food Products Inc., which is recalling about 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products. The products that contain eggs, sausage and cheese may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, according to the inspection service.
El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage and Cheese burritos were produced on Oct. 15 and were sold in 3.38-pound value packs, containing 12 individually wrapped burritos. The product has a best if used by date of Jan. 15, 2021, and a lot code of 19288.
The problem was discovered after three consumer complaints of white, semirigid plastic pieces found in the burrito. There have been no reports of injuries.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported last week that Catsmo LLC is recalling its Cold Smoked Salmon because of the potential of listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product comes in a vacuum-sealed plastic package in whole fillets or specialty cuts in 4-ounce, 8-ounce or 1-pound sizes, and are either plain or flavored. The products were distributed in 11 states through retail stores and direct sales, including in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
For package markings and expiration dates, check out the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported. The potential for listeria contamination was found after a routine FDA environmental sampling analysis.
Customers who have purchased the product should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Patio grills sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and ABT Appliance & Electronic stores nationwide are being recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC said the Mr. Steak 4- and 5-burner gas patio grills are being recalled because the gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt if it comes into contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox.
Bass Pro has received nine reports of grill fires, though no injuries or property damage has been reported.
The grills were sold in stores and online between May 2017 and July 2019.
Consumers should stop using the recalled grills and contact Mr. Steak at 833-677-8325 for a free repair kit.
Profile Design is recalling its Aeria Ultimate carbon aerobars because the bicycle aerobars can crack and break, causing the rider to lose control and crash.
The company has received two reports of the aerobars cracking and breaking, though no injuries have been reported, according to CPSC.
The aerobars were sold at independent bicycle stores nationwide between May 2017 and October 2018.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles with the recalled aerobars and call Profile Design at 888-809-5999 for instructions to receive a free replacement aerobar via the consumer’s local retailer.