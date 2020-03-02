Recall Roundup: Animal feed recalled over elevated calcium levels, herbicide

The shopping carts were sold at BJ Wholesale Club, Kohl's and other stores nationwide and online at Step2.com from May 2019 to October 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only units with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the center rib on the back of the basket, below the handle.

Customers should take the carts away from children and contact Step2 at 800-347-8372 for a free replacement cart or a refund in the form of a $40 credit toward the purchase of another Step2 product on the company's website.

Two chests are being recalled over tip-over concerns. Safavieh is recalling its Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests because the chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The chests were sold online at Wayfair.com and Overstock.com, as well as other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019.