Recall Roundup: Animal feed recalled over elevated calcium levels, herbicide

This week's roundup of the most recent recalls includes two that affect animals.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week that Purina Animal Nutrition is recalling multiple lots of its Purina Rabbit Feed, Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMor Chick Starter/Grower Feed because of elevated calcium levels in the products.
The company said it received reports from customers claiming the rabbit products may have resulted in poor health and/or mortality, though no reports have been made over the chicken or turkey products.
The FDA said elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and potentially death in rabbits and leg abnormalities and kidney calcification in chickens and turkeys. Symptoms in rabbits include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased feed intake, and chickens and turkeys up to 6 weeks old may show leg abnormalities.
For affected lot numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The affected feed was manufactured between Dec. 16, 2019, and Feb. 3, 2020.
The affected feed was not in Pennsylvania, as well as in surrounding states, including Ohio, New Jersey and West Virginia.
Customers who purchased the products should discard them or return them to their local animal feed store to exchange the product for a like item or to get a refund.
Hubbard Feeds also announced it is recalling its products because of an ingredient-supplier recall that involves residue from an unapproved herbicide (haloxyfop).
The company is recalling its Organic Ground Flaxseed in 50-pound bags, as well as 40-pound bags of Easy Feed products, including Organic Chicken Starters, Organic Layer, No Corn No Soy Layer, Organic Milk Goat Feed, Organic Pig Grower/Finisher and Organic Turkey & Gamebird Start-N-Grow. For batch and lot numbers, check out the FDA's website.
Customers should discontinue the use of products and remove them from animal feeds, and they can return it to the point of sale. All affected bags will be replaced, or a refund will be issued.
Undeclared ingredients were the problems for two food products for humans, according to the FDA.
Sierra Soups recalled its 13-ounce packages of Pasta e Fagioli because the soup mix contains an individually wrapped package of pasta, which contains gluten, despite outer packaging claiming the product is gluten-free.
The company said the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company's packaging process. The soup mix affects only those with gluten allergies.
Consumers who have purchased the mix can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Choice Products USA LLC is recalling 3-pound tubs of Peanut Butter Cookie Dough because it may contain undeclared milk from milk chocolate chips.
The cookie dough could be purchased through an online ordering system and delivered via Fed Ex directly to consumers. No other products offered through online ordering were affected.
The product comes in white plastic tubs with the date code of 19330. The label refers to the product as "Premiere Choice."
The company said the milk chocolate chips were mistakenly included in the mixing process for the product, and the recall was initiated after the chips were discovered. Customers can contact the company at 715-318-2848 for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced the recall of a number of items that pose dangers to children.
Step2 is recalling its Little Helper's children grocery shopping carts because the basket can break into sharp pieces, posing a laceration hazard. The company has received 22 reports of the baskets breaking, though no injuries have been reported.
The shopping carts were sold at BJ Wholesale Club, Kohl's and other stores nationwide and online at Step2.com from May 2019 to October 2019.
Only units with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the center rib on the back of the basket, below the handle.
Customers should take the carts away from children and contact Step2 at 800-347-8372 for a free replacement cart or a refund in the form of a $40 credit toward the purchase of another Step2 product on the company's website.
Two chests are being recalled over tip-over concerns. Safavieh is recalling its Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests because the chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The chests were sold online at Wayfair.com and Overstock.com, as well as other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019.
For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. Consumers should place the chest where children cannot access it and contact Safavieh at 866-422-9070. The company will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them the company for a full refund.
Home Depot is recalling its Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-drawer whitewash chest because it is also unstable if not anchored to the wall. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The chests were sold online at Home Depot from May 2015 to December 2019 under model number HDC-14012.
Customers can contact Home Depot at 800-466-3337 for a full refund with free chest pick-up.
Also related to children, Ishtex Textile Products is recalling its Just Blanks children's nightgowns because the nightgown fails to meet federal flammability standards.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The nightgowns were sold at children's boutiques nationwide from August 2019 to December 2019. Just Blanks and tracking number 20190329 are printed on a sewn-in neck label.
Customers can contact the company at 800-935-0914 for a full refund.
Whalen is recalling its Bayside Furnishing Lawler 9-piece dining sets because the dining chairs can break, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received reports of about 178 chairs breaking, though no injuries have been reported. The chairs were sold at Costco in stores and online from July 2019 to December 2019, with UPC of 764053530869 and model number CSC9PD-9-R1.
Consumers should stop using the chair and contact Whalen at 833-205-0936 for instructions to receive a full refund.
Lennox is recalling its ductless single-zone and multi-zone heat pumps because the internal electrical components can fail, allowing the units to overheat.
The company has received two reports - both in Canada - of overheating, which included a report of a small hole in the heat pump motor due to melting and another report of the fan blade and motor catching fire. No injuries have been reported.
The heat pumps were sold at Lennox independent dealers nationwide from January 2016 to November 2019. For model and serial numbers, check out the commission's website.
Customers should contact their installing service, dealer or contractor to arrange for a free replacement of the outdoor unit.
