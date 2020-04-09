Penn State Health names president of Hampden Medical Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Penn State Health on Thursday announced it has appointed Don McKenna the president of Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, the new hospital being built in Hampden Township.

McKenna will begin his role on April 13, and the 300,000-square-foot acute care hospital is scheduled to open in 2021.

McKenna will initially oversee a workforce of about 650 full- and part-time clinical and support staff, with the expectation that the workforce will grow to 1,000 within three years. He will also play a part in hiring the chief nursing officer and other leadership positions at the facility, according to the health system.

“We are excited that Don will head up the executive team at our new medical center in Cumberland County,” said Alan Brechbill, executive vice president of hospital operations at Penn State Health. “His proven leadership and vision will be invaluable as Penn State Health creates a distinctive hospital program to meet the unique needs of the communities on the West Shore.”

McKenna will join Dr. Safa Farzin, who was appointed vice president for medical affairs and staff development at the Hampden Medical Center in December.