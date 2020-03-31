Penn State Health launches public information dashboard on COVID-19 cases

Penn State Health is treating 13 COVID-19 patients at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and another three at St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, according to a public information dashboard the health system recently launched.

Penn State Health on Monday announced it launched the online dashboard to provide numbers to the community of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients at its hospitals.

The dashboard, which can be found here pennstatehealth.org/coronavirus, will be updated once a day.

The dashboard reports two types of patients being cared at Penn State Health's facilities: those who have confirmed positives and those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but who do not yet have a positive test.

Penn State Health said there are seven patients under investigation at Hershey Medical Center for COVID-19 and 12 under investigation at St. Joseph Medical Center.

