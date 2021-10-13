Penn State: Half of COVID survivors experience lingering symptoms six months after recovery

Researchers from Penn State College of Medicine reported Wednesday that more than half of the 236 million people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide since December 2019 will experience "long COVID."

Researchers said these patients experience post-COVID symptoms up to six months after initial recovery, and that government, health care organizations and public health professionals should prepare for a large number of survivors who will need care for a variety of psychological and physical symptoms.

The college said in a news release Wednesday that researchers looked at worldwide studies involving unvaccinated patients who recovered from COVID-19 and found that adults, as well as children, can experience several adverse health issues for six months or longer after recovering.

Such symptoms include tiredness, difficulty breathing, chest pain, sore joints and loss of taste or smell. Researchers said these complications affected a patient's general well-being, their mobility or organ systems.

In their findings, researchers said one in two people who survived COVID-19 experienced long-term symptoms, with those rates remaining largely constant from one month through six or more months after the initial illness.

The study also found other trends including more than half reporting weight loss, fatigue, fever or pain; roughly one in five reporting decreased mobility; nearly one in four experiencing difficulty concentrating; almost one in three being diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorders; six in 10 had a chest imaging abnormality with more than a quarter of patients having difficulty breathing; and one in five patients experiencing hair loss or rashes.

Chest pain and palpitations were among the most commonly reported conditions, as was digestive issues, such as stomach pain, lack of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting. The loss of taste or smell and memory impairment/decreased attention is caused by the coronavirus accessing and living in the nervous system, which is why that is also a common condition, according to researchers.

“These findings confirm what many health care workers and COVID-19 survivors have been claiming, namely, that adverse health effects from COVID-19 can linger,” said co-lead investigator Vernon Chinchilli, chair of the Department of Public Health Sciences. "Although previous studies have examined the prevalence of long COVID symptoms among patients, this study examined a larger population, including people in high-, middle- and low-income countries, and examined many more symptoms. Therefore, we believe our findings are quite robust given the available data.”

“The burden of poor health in COVID-19 survivors is overwhelming,” said co-lead investigator Dr. Paddy Ssentongo, assistant professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering. “Among these are the mental health disorders. One's battle with COVID doesn’t end with recovery from the acute infection. Vaccination is our best ally to prevent getting sick from COVID-19 and to reduce the chance of long-COVID even in the presence of a breakthrough infection.”

Researchers said it's still unknown as to why there are lingering symptoms, whether that could be a result of reinfection, lingering infection, increased production of autoantibodies or the immune system going in overdrive.

“Our study was not designed to confirm COVID-19 as the sole cause of these symptoms. It is plausible that symptoms reported by patients in some of the studies examined were due to some other causes," Ssentongo said.

However, based on the findings, researchers suggest health care providers plan and allocate resources accordingly to effectively monitor and treat the lingering conditions. They said the long-term health conditions may cause increased demand for medical care and could overwhelm the health care system, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“Since survivors may not have the energy or resources to go back and forth to their health care providers, one-stop clinics will be critical to effectively and efficiently manage patients with long COVID,” Ssentongo said. “Such clinics could reduce medical costs and optimize access to care, especially in populations with historically larger health care disparities.”

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.