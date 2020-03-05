Partnership for Better Health in Carlisle provides tip sheet on preparing for coronavirus

The last suggestion may be important since the partnership pointed out that older adults and people with underlying health conditions and respiratory conditions are at greatest risk of complications from the virus.

The partnership said patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The partnership said those who may be sick should call their health care provider, stay home and avoid contact with others, cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The state Department of Health additionally said that people who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms and have traveled to one of four countries with the worst outbreaks — China, Iran, South Korea and Italy — should also contact the department first before seeing a doctor and going to the emergency room where other patients or health care providers could become infected.

