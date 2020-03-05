Partnership for Better Health in Carlisle provides tip sheet on preparing for coronavirus

The Partnership for Better Health on Thursday released tips on preparation and prevention, as well as details on the coronavirus and its flu-like disease, COVID-19.
According to the partnership, the disease can spread from person-to-person mainly between people who are within 6 feet of each other through respiratory droplets produced when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get the virus by touching a surface or object with the virus and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes.
While health officials from the state Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have already issued best prevention practices, including hand-washing for 20 seconds and to stop touching your face, the partnership also had suggestions on how to prepare before Pennsylvania potentially sees its first case.
Some suggestions the partnership makes are:
- Talking with a primary care doctor or pharmacist about getting a 30-day supply of prescription medication for yourself and household members
- Maintaining a supply of over-the-counter medication, such as fever-reducers, or other medications that household members use regularly
- Storing extra water or nonperishable food at home in case grocery shopping isn't possible
- Making sure you have enough household items, such as cleaning products, detergent, trash bags, pet care items and diapers
- Talking with employers to find out about working remotely and the sick leave options
- Checking with your child's school or day care to find out about plans for early dismissals and how urgent information will be communicated
- Making arrangements for back-up child care in the event a child is sick or the school is closed
- Considering care for elderly parents or relatives if they get sick, and making backup plans in case a caregiver becomes sick
The last suggestion may be important since the partnership pointed out that older adults and people with underlying health conditions and respiratory conditions are at greatest risk of complications from the virus.
The partnership said patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The partnership said those who may be sick should call their health care provider, stay home and avoid contact with others, cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The state Department of Health additionally said that people who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms and have traveled to one of four countries with the worst outbreaks — China, Iran, South Korea and Italy — should also contact the department first before seeing a doctor and going to the emergency room where other patients or health care providers could become infected.
