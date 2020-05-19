Pandemic threatens to deepen crisis in mental health care

The virus also threatens to send many new patients in search of help. Nearly half of Americans say worry or stress tied to the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"You can't put people into situations where they're locked in their homes for weeks on end and not expect that there's going to a significant number of people that develop mental health problems," said Elinore McCance-Katz, who leads the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

In New York, the city is already seeing more people reaching out to its NYC WELL hotline that offers crisis counseling and referrals for longer-term care. The city plans to expand its staffing from 104 to 191 counselors.

"This is the beginning of meeting the new demand we anticipate will continue," said Susan Herman, the program's director.

Many homeless people are avoiding shelters out of fear of infection, making it harder for agencies to identify people in need of care.

Tse of the Institute for Community Living said the vast majority of the people referred to the city for care have schizophrenia, which can manifest in many ways, including delusional thinking and the tendency to self-isolate.