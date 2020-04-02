Pa. scientists develop potential vaccine for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UPMC announced Thursday that University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine scientists have developed a potential vaccine for the coronavirus.

The vaccine has only been tested so far on mice, the scientists reported in a paper that appeared Thursday in EBioMedicine. According to UPMC, researchers were able to act quickly because they had already laid the groundwork for a vaccine during earlier coronavirus epidemics, including SARS and MERS.

The authors are in the process of applying for an investigational new drug approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in anticipation of starting a phase one human clinical trial in the next few months.

“We had previous experience on SARS-CoV in 2003 and MERS-CoV in 2014. These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus. We knew exactly where to fight this new virus,” said co-senior author Dr. Andrea Gambotto, associate professor of surgery at the Pitt School of Medicine. “That’s why it’s important to fund vaccine research. You never know where the next pandemic will come from.”