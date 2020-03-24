Pa. association warns hospitals may close without additional funding should pandemic worsen

The decision to suspend elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic seems like it would have been an obvious choice for health systems.
Few patients probably wanted to undergo the surgeries that could put them at higher risk of mortality for COVID-19, and health systems need the personal protective equipment that would have otherwise been used during those surgeries.
But that decision wasn't quite so simple, according to Andy Carter, president and CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
Carter said elective surgeries make up a considerable percentage of health systems' profits. Without them, hospitals will find it difficult to remain operational, especially in a public health crisis, without additional funding.
HAP is pushing Gov. Tom Wolf and legislators to create what it dubs the "health care coronavirus emergency response fund" to help health systems across the state.
While the funding would go toward equipment purchases and temporary hiring, it also would provide relief to health systems that wouldn't need to dig into their own reserves to keep their hospitals operational.
Carter said that is especially important for smaller hospitals in the state, and hospital closures aren't outside of the realm of possibility if Pennsylvania sees a large surge in patients and doesn't provide additional funding.
"There is a legitimate, credible threat that some hospitals, without funding support ... will close," Carter said. "There's no question in my mind that even the worst- or middle-case projections occur that we would see closures. I couldn't tell you how many, but any closures in the midst of this would be devastating to the community it's serving."
He said there are pockets of health systems in the state that are financially solvent, but there are others that are not. He said about a third of HAP's member systems have reported losses in a given year, and a fifth of its members have reported losses for one to three years in a row.
Also Tuesday, two nursing home associations, LeadingAge PA and the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, and labor unions that help staff the homes requested help getting protective equipment, a 3% increase in reimbursement rates and a minimum of $290 million in emergency aid to nursing homes.
They also asked for emergency aid to offer paid sick leave to all staff who have exhausted their sick leave benefits.
Child care advocates said more than $100 million is needed to make up for the tuition and co-pays that the centers aren't collecting. They also urged passage of a law protecting the centers from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
