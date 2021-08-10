Nursing home overhaul bill would boost staffing, oversight

— Require nursing homes to have a registered nurse available 24 hours a day, instead of the current eight hours.

— Bolster state inspections of nursing homes, and add more low-performing facilities to a "special focus" program that helps them improve quality.

— Forbid nursing homes from requiring residents and families to agree in advance to arbitration, thereby waiving their rights to go to court over disputes involving care.

The Congressional Budget Office has not put a price tag on the bill, but it could reach tens of billions of dollars.

"Families must have faith that loved ones receiving long-term care or care after a hospital stay will be safe and receive good-quality care," Wyden said in a statement. "The pandemic, myriad reports of abuse, and critical failures during natural disasters have shattered that foundation of trust and safety."

Nursing homes receive most of their financing through Medicaid and Medicare, and Wyden oversees both programs as chair of the Senate Finance Committee. Casey leads the Aging Committee. In the House, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., are also working on a nursing home overhaul. The four lawmakers wield clout, but prospects for the legislation are uncertain.