New robotic technology to help diagnose lung cancer early at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center

Penn State Health on Wednesday unveiled a new robot-assisted bronchoscopy system that it says can detect lung cancer at its earliest stages.

The Monarch Platform, which was developed by Auris Health, is the first commercial robotic platform for therapeutic and diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures and is available at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center.

The health system said this technology allows physicians to diagnose small peripheral lung nodules that are typically hard to reach through regular bronchoscopy. Being able to access and diagnose those lung nodules will help physicians perform earlier biopsies to diagnose and treat lung cancer faster.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. More than 80% of people with advanced lung cancer do not survive five years after diagnosis," said Dr. Chris Shaffer, a pulmonologist at Hampden Medical Center. "The stage at diagnosis is the key to better outcomes — the majority of people diagnosed with early stage lung cancer do survive. With this technology, we will detect early signs of lung cancer and get critically needed treatment much faster. This is a game changer.”

The Monarch Platform combines traditional camera views inside the lung with computer-assisted navigation based on 3-D models of the patient's lung anatomy. Pulmonologists at Hampden Medical Center began using the platform for the minimally invasive procedure in mid-May.

“We look forward to implementing this system to enhance physician capabilities and, more importantly, improve patient outcomes,” Shaffer said.

