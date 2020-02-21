National shortage of forensic nurses frustrates rape victims

Leah Griffin was turned away by a hospital in Seattle after being raped in 2014.

"I told them what happened, and they shrugged their shoulders and said, 'We don't do rape kits here,'" Griffin said.

Hospital staff offered to transfer her to another hospital by ambulance, at her own expense. She said she was stunned, traumatized and still feeling the effects of a drug given to her by her attacker, so she went home. The next day, she drove herself to the second hospital, about 30 minutes away.

There, she was seen by a trained examiner. But the delay in getting the rape kit done was later cited by prosecutors as a factor that contributed to their decision not to bring criminal charges.

"You watch the crime shows on TV and you think you know exactly what to do if something like that ever happened," Griffin said. "It never occurred to me that hospitals wouldn't be equipped to collect evidence."

Griffin's story prompted U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, to sponsor the Survivors' Access to Supportive Care Act. The bill would provide funding for state-level surveys to determine where the biggest shortages of SANEs are, develop national standards of care for rape victims, and increase access to training, especially in rural and Native American communities.