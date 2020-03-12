Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom

Charlie Campbell's father, 89-year-old Eugene Campbell, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Edmonds, Washington. Charlie Campbell said his father's doctor is cautiously optimistic, adding, "Under normal circumstances, he would discharge my dad, but these aren't normal circumstances."

Eugene Campbell came to the hospital from Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland that has been linked to nineteen of Washington state's 23 coronavirus deaths.

"We went and saw him yesterday and he looked pretty good," Campbell said, noting that his father is breathing normally and his vital signs and heart rate are good. "He may be the oldest person to recover from coronavirus."

For some who've been quarantined, anxiety and dread that they will become stigmatized by friends, neighbors and co-workers have made them reluctant to acknowledge even the most modest health impact. A few patients with the virus who were interviewed by The Associated Press — all of them passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that ended up quarantined off Japan — described symptoms that were no stronger than a regular cold or flu.

"It's been a 2 on a scale of 10," said Carl Goldman, hospitalized in Omaha, Nebraska, since Feb. 17, after developing a 103-degree fever on a chartered flight from Japan to the U.S.

