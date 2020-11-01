More US patients to have easy, free access to doctor's notes

To Bartel, who became more involved in her care after getting an infection in the hospital, reading notes means she's doing what she can to prevent errors and stay healthy.

"I don't have to remember everything said to me in a 15-minute appointment," she said.

WHAT IF I SPOT AN ERROR?

Patients do find mistakes in their notes and some errors are serious enough to affect their care, research has found.

"A clinician has eyes on thousands of notes, but a patient has eyes only on one, so it has powerful safety implications," said Cait DesRoches, director of OpenNotes, a Boston-based group working for greater access to patient notes.

Bloomquist, the Minnesota patient, learned that it's difficult to fix inaccuracies in her medical record. Some of her notes say her surgery was on her left leg. It was on her right. She said she reported the error several times but it hasn't been fixed.

ARE THERE EXCEPTIONS?

Psychotherapy notes don't need to be shared with patients. And doctors can hold back a note if they think it will cause physical harm, such as a note about domestic violence if the abuser has access to the patient's health information.