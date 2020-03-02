Midstate health officials, schools and colleges work to keep communities safe from coronavirus

“Should a patient come to one of our facilities and meets the symptom and travel criteria outlined by the CDC, we would follow traditional quarantine and isolation procedures and then notify the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC to initiate confirmatory testing,” Geisinger said.

With the danger to health care workers and patients and visitors, the state Department of Health recommends that those who have the symptoms of COVID-19 — or symptoms of other highly communicable diseases — should call ahead when seeing a primary care physician so that the physician’s office can take the necessary steps to limit exposure to others in the building.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools

Another worry when it comes to a pandemic is how quickly a disease can spread in an educational setting.

According to Politico, several schools in three states were closed Monday in response to COVID-19 concerns, whether that involves an employee of the school like in Oregon, a family member of a student like in Washington state or simply a person in the community like in Rhode Island. The Japanese government closed all schools for four weeks to slow the spread of the virus.