Midstate health officials, schools and colleges work to keep communities safe from coronavirus

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has spent the last two weeks quelling worries and reiterating one important fact: there have been no positive cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the state.
But she said last week during a news conference that it’s also important to know that this virus is both more communicable and deadlier than the seasonal flu.
With those dangers and as the number of cases explodes across the world, health officials and officials in other sectors are working hard to prevent a pandemic in the United States.
The health care sector is often one of the first ones hit when a pandemic arises. With patients coming in to an emergency room with flu-like or respiratory symptoms that could be signs of COVID-19, it potentially only takes one patient to infect other patients and especially staff.
Preparing for exposure
This happened in California where two health care workers tested positive after treating a patient who had the virus but did not have any overseas travel connections, according to the Associated Press. Other pandemics, like SARS and Ebola, have also affected the health care sector more prominently than other communities outside the origin of exposure.
Because of that, local health officials said they are working together to prepare for any potential exposure to COVID-19.
“As with all emerging infectious diseases that cause global health concerns, UPMC is staying informed of developments with COVID-19 and taking proper precautions to enable us to quickly and safely triage anyone with the disease, should they arrive at any of our facilities,” UPMC Pinnacle said in a statement. “Our community can be reassured that UPMC facilities and staff are well-equipped to properly care for patients with contagious diseases without exposing other patients, staff or visitors.”
The health system said some of the measures it is taking include participating in briefings with local, state and federal public health authorities; instituting travel screening alerts at its clinical facilities to help staff identify patients potentially at risk for contracting the disease; giving instructions for proper infection prevention procedures; and participating in drills with public health and emergency officials on proper protocol for transporting, quarantining and caring for patients with “concerning infections.”
Geisinger said it is also following guidance from state and federal health officials, and in line with CDC recommendations, is screening all patients about their recent travel history.
“Teams from Geisinger have been regularly meeting since January,” the health system said in a statement. “These groups are working on topics such as: staff training and education; personal protective equipment; communications; employee health and exposures; and more.
“Should a patient come to one of our facilities and meets the symptom and travel criteria outlined by the CDC, we would follow traditional quarantine and isolation procedures and then notify the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC to initiate confirmatory testing,” Geisinger said.
With the danger to health care workers and patients and visitors, the state Department of Health recommends that those who have the symptoms of COVID-19 — or symptoms of other highly communicable diseases — should call ahead when seeing a primary care physician so that the physician’s office can take the necessary steps to limit exposure to others in the building.
Schools
Another worry when it comes to a pandemic is how quickly a disease can spread in an educational setting.
According to Politico, several schools in three states were closed Monday in response to COVID-19 concerns, whether that involves an employee of the school like in Oregon, a family member of a student like in Washington state or simply a person in the community like in Rhode Island. The Japanese government closed all schools for four weeks to slow the spread of the virus.
Though the Centers for Disease Control has no specific recommendations for schools yet, it has in the past directed schools to close should a case of disease arise. This happened with the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, and the CDC recommended schools with cases of the disease close for seven days (which was later updated to 14 days).
South Middleton School District sent a letter to parents in the district Monday with information about coronavirus symptoms, how the virus spreads and what people can do to prevent the spread of the virus.
“In response to the recent media attention surrounding the coronavirus, COVID-19, South Middleton School District would like to inform our students and families of some important information pertaining to this virus,’ the letter reads. “Currently, the immediate risk to the general public in Pennsylvania and the United States is considered to be low. There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading in Pennsylvania at this time. However, sharing accurate information during this time of heightened concern and keeping our school community informed is key to the health and safety of our students, staff, and visitors.”
A major difference so far with COVID-19 — unlike the swine flu which disproportionately affected younger people — is that the risk of a severe illness for children due to the coronavirus seems low, according to the CDC. The agency said reports of symptoms in children, so far, have included fever, runny nose and coughs, with gastrointestinal symptoms (vomiting and diarrhea) in at least one case. It said, however, that based on the limited reports it has, the disease presents with only mild symptoms in children, with severe complications being uncommon.
Though the risk of complications is low among younger people, area schools are working with health officials to prevent the disease from making its way onto campuses.
This was a particular worry early on for colleges and universities who accept or send students to countries that have been affected by COVID-19. Dickinson College suspended its Dickinson in China program for the spring semester and allowed students to withdraw from a program at Yonsei University in South Korea. Later in February, the college also dealt with students studying at the University of Bologna in Italy, helping them stay safe abroad or come back to the Carlisle campus.
Dickinson College officials said the college had four students travel from China to the Carlisle campus in the beginning of the year, and those students were quarantined for 14 days in single rooms. The college said none of the students showed signs of infection.
Messiah College said in an email that it likewise canceled a program with a partner in Shanghai before three of its students were scheduled to go. The college’s partner in South Korea canceled its semesterlong program, though the single student abroad did not come back to campus because of how far along classes were in the semester.
“Our Intercultural Office has been in communication with all of our semesterlong students, reiterating what their on-site program partners have indicated for safety precautions,” the college said. “We’re taking this spike of the coronavirus seriously and are trying to be proactive in our communication to our students about any potential changes to come.”
Travel plans
Shippensburg University said it is encouraging faculty and students to reconsider any personal international travel plans in affected countries, or for students to report those travel plans to the dean of students. The university also said its students who are abroad are in communication with school officials, and the university has also put hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the campus to prevent germs from being spread.
The CDC said hand sanitzers with at least 60% alcohol are best, though hand washing with soap is still the best prevention effort against COVID-19.
The state Department of Health said they are monitoring those who have traveled to affected countries, though they did not specify the number or location of residents due to security concerns. Currently, testing for COVID-19 is being done through the CDC, but Levine said last week that she hopes testing kits will be made available to states soon. When that happens, testing in Pennsylvania will be done at the department’s Exton lab, with turnaround expected to be less than the current 24- to 48-hour timeframe from the federal laboratory.
