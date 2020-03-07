Medication fog can mimic or worsen dementia in the elderly

Sometimes side effects appear right away but in other cases they only develop or show up with longer use. Patients may not make the connection between a drug they've used for many months and new symptoms. Age itself can be a culprit and make a long-used drug suddenly intolerable.

"The drug hasn't changed, the person has," said Dr. Greg Jicha, a dementia specialist at the University of Kentucky.

Family members will say, "'well, she was on that for 20 years,' but her brain, kidney, liver were younger too. She's no longer going to be able to metabolize that drug" like she used to, he said.

Jicha recalled a case last year when he was asked to give a second opinion on a woman recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He reviewed her medicines and "six jumped right out -- these are not good medications for someone over 65" let alone at the higher doses she was receiving, he said. Four turned out to be for problems she no longer had, and he was able to switch some others to safer alternatives.

The woman's score on a 38-point test of thinking skills rose from 18 before the medication changes to 33 after them, putting her at the low end of the normal range.