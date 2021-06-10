Medicare copays for new Alzheimer's drug could reach $11,500

"Because Aduhelm is not a cure for Alzheimer's disease, patients could incur these annual out-of-pocket costs over multiple years," the report noted.

Biogen, which developed the Alzheimer's drug with Japan's Eisai Co., said earlier this week that it expects a gradual uptake and not a sharp "hockey-stick" spike.

Biogen priced the drug after careful research, said Chirfi Guindo, Biogen's head of global product. Biogen has committed to no price increases for four years.

Guindo said that the company looked at prices for advanced medications to treat cancer and other complex conditions. "We have priced Aduhelm at roughly a third the level of the cancer immunotherapies," he said during a teleconference this week. "So, we consider this to be a really responsible price and we consider this to be a price that is sustainable for the system."

Medicare has a review process known as a National Coverage Determination to evaluate new treatments that could have far-reaching implications for the program. Officials have not yet said how the program will proceed with Aduhelm. It's possible Medicare could set conditions for covering the drug, based on clinical effectiveness.

The program covers more than 60 million people, including those 65 and older, as well as people who are disabled or have serious kidney disease. Medicare spending is approaching $1 trillion a year.

