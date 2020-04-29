Medicare applications raise anxiety for seniors in pandemic

"I've been avoiding going anywhere," she said.

Berul said she's faced hold times of more than an hour trying to call Social Security. When she finally got through, she learned the agency had no record of her Part B application. She resubmitted it.

Berul said Social Security employees she's talked with have been helpful and empathetic but "with all the people working from home trying to get information from point to point, it's like a pyramid, and they haven't connected all the dots."

For John Breithart of Grand Haven, Michigan, it was a different Medicare issue but a similar experience.

Breithart, who works for an oil and gas delivery company, turns 65 this year and becomes eligible for Medicare's Part A inpatient coverage.

He's covered through this wife's retiree health plan and earlier this month the insurer sent him a letter saying he'd be kicked off if he didn't provide a Medicare number.

Breithart started calling Social Security. He said on one occasion he was on hold for an hour and 52 minutes. Another time a returned call fell through and the case worker didn't leave a callback number.