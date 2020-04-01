Managing the high cost of infertility

— DISCOUNTS: Clinics may offer discounted services for low-income patients. Some also extend discounts to people in certain professions, including teachers, members of the military, and police and firefighters.

— SHARED RISK: Your fertility clinic may offer a shared risk program, which typically offers multiple IVF cycles for a flat rate. This can save you tens of thousands of dollars if it takes multiple IVF cycles for you to conceive.

On the flip side, if you conceive on the first cycle, you still pay the full rate, which is significantly more than a single cycle. And most patients who enroll in these programs conceive from their first egg retrieval, according to data from FertilityIQ.

— CLINICAL TRIALS: Research studies are typically narrow in scope, making it difficult to qualify. If you do meet the criteria, you're often able to get treatment at a steep discount. Clinical trials come with inherent risks, so understand all of the details before committing.

Evaluate payment options

Spiegel and her husband funded their treatment primarily via savings and budgeting, but that's not realistic for everyone. Many couples take on debt to pay for some or all of the costs.