Making sense of cholesterol – the good, the bad and the dietary

Selecting the right food may be particularly important for people who are sensitive to dietary cholesterol, which some studies suggest could be the case for roughly 1 in 4 people. A 2019 review published in JAMA of l ong-term studies suggested that each additional 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol consumed per day was significantly associated with higher risk of heart disease.

"The patient should talk to the doctor about individualizing" limits on dietary cholesterol, Stone said.

Is it OK to eat eggs?

Egg yolks are known for their cholesterol, with one large scrambled egg containing 169 milligrams of cholesterol.

"You can eat eggs," Petersen said. "We suggest eating no more than one full egg per day in order to keep your cholesterol intake low, but you can definitely have eggs as part of a healthy dietary pattern."

The research is inconsistent, she said, because eggs often are consumed with foods high in saturated fat, making it hard to parse out potential harm.

And people vary, Stone said. "Some patients have two eggs a day, and their cholesterol doesn't budge. Other patients have two eggs a day and their cholesterol goes up 50 points."

Is possible to inherit high cholesterol?