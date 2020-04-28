× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than half of Cumberland County's COVID-19 cases have occurred in nursing homes, but the state Department of Health remains reluctant to share specific details about those cases or what is being done to control outbreaks.

With new numbers reported Tuesday, Cumberland County now has 296 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 160 of which came from three long-term care facilities. The Department of Health reported that 125 residents in the facilities have COVID-19, as do 35 staff members.

That is, however, the extent of the information the department is willing to share.

Though U.S. Sen. Bob Casey last week reported that the Trump administration has agreed with calls from himself and other senators to publicly release the names of nursing facilities affected by COVID-19, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has repeatedly said during news conferences that the department is still looking into the matter. Though she had at one point said a public list was possible by last Friday, the department on Tuesday reiterated that it is not yet sharing that information.

Levine said the reasoning is to protect the privacy of residents in those facilities.

The decision has come under fire from AARP Pennsylvania, which on Tuesday said it's past time the state provides the information, given that 126,000 people are living in these facilities.

"With the crisis continuing to worsen, we cannot afford to wait another second to shine a light on the situations facing our nursing facility residents and staff," the organization said. "Our system must be more transparent."

Without official confirmation from the department, and with Cumberland County having no public health bureau to share further details, transparency almost entirely relies on the nursing facilities themselves and if they want to share COVID-19 information.

In Cumberland County at least, three nursing facilities have confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Focus Data for long-term care facilities in the Midstate through April 28: Cumberland County: 3 facilities, 125 residents, 35 staff, 8 deaths

Adams County: 1 facility, 16 residents, 3 staff, 1 death

Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 88 residents, 13 staff, 12 deaths

Lancaster County: 25 facilities, 376 residents, 88 staff, 61 deaths

Lebanon County: 3 facilities, 21 residents, 3 staff, 3 deaths

Perry County: 1 facility, 4 residents, 0 staff, 0 deaths

York County: 4 facilities, 7 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Cumberland County officials on April 9 were the first to confirm that one of the staff members at the county-owned Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle tested positive for COVID-19. They then reported on April 14 that a second staff member tested positive. The county has not reported any further positives at the nursing facility, and one of the staff members has since been cleared and returned to work.

Last week, Shippensburg Health Care Center issued a news release that it directed to The Sentinel on Tuesday. The skilled nursing and rehabilitation center on Walnut Bottom Road confirmed that "several" of its residents at the time had tested positive for the disease and were either being hospitalized or isolated from the general population.

The Gardens at West Shore at 770 Poplar Church Road in East Pennsboro Township on Tuesday issued a news release confirming it likewise is dealing with COVID-19 cases though, like the Shippensburg Health Care Center, it didn't share the extent to which the outbreak has affected the facility.

Data

Knowledge of three facilities paints a clearer picture of why certain parts of the county seem to have much higher cases than others, and it provides a better look at how aggressive those outbreaks may be.

The Department of Health didn't start providing a county breakdown of nursing facility information until April 15, the same day it started to more accurately report nursing home cases in general, which had jumped from 1,869 cases in 232 facilities the day before to 3,316 cases in 297 facilities. As of Tuesday, the state had 7,360 residents in 452 long-term care facilities who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the department finally started to provide ZIP code-level data that better provided a look at how municipalities were affected. Initially, the highest concentration of cases in Cumberland County was in the 17011 ZIP code covering Camp Hill, Lower Allen Township and a small portion of East Pennsboro Township, which includes the location of the 309-bed Gardens at West Shore on Poplar Church Road behind Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Recently, another area of the county started reporting a rapid growth in cases. The 17257 ZIP code in the Shippensburg portion of Cumberland and Franklin counties rose from 23 cases to 41 cases in one day and continued to rise by nearly 10 cases every day. That ZIP code covers the location of the 125-bed Shippensburg Health Care Center.

As of Tuesday, the 17257 ZIP code had 82 positive cases of COVID-19 and continued to show a large percentage of positive cases compared to overall testing completed in that area, and the 17011 ZIP code had 69 positive cases, having grown by smaller numbers from the 53 cases that had been reported the week before.

With Cumberland County reporting that no residents have been infected at Claremont, one could assume that all of the 160 nursing facility cases are at the remaining two locations, though if that's the case, there appears to be a lag time in ZIP code reporting from the Department of Health compared to nursing home data, which itself may also be lagging behind county numbers in general.

Though the department doesn't provide exact infection numbers at each facility, which could better help separate general population cases with nursing home cases, Dr. Baxter Wellmon of Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg reported that most of his patients' testing have been negative while he believes testing at Shippensburg Health Care Center has mostly been positive, with potentially more positive tests on the way.

Wellmon doesn't work at the health center, but has seen patients and knows what the staff there is facing.

"There has been an outbreak at the Shippensburg Health Care Center," he said, though he added that even with the number of cases and falling morale, the nurses continue to care for patients despite the dangers to themselves. "I am personally proud of the heroics of frontline nurses and what they do on a daily basis in taking care of patients. What they're doing is nothing short of heroic."

Inspections and guidelines

Regardless of how the cases break down at the facilities, 160 cases of residents and staff at potentially two nursing facilities is a concern.

And with all nursing facilities closed to the public, it can be difficult for family members to know what's happening at any long-term care facility.

According to the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services posted on April 19, nursing facilities are required to communicate cases of COVID-19 to local and state health officials, as well as to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, CMS is still in the process of creating a requirement for facilities to notify residents to keep them up to date on conditions inside the facility.

The true state of a nursing facility could also elude the Department of Health itself. Levine said that routine inspections of nursing facilities are on hold and that complaint investigations are being performed virtually — a method echoed by CMS, which warned against sending health department surveyors in-person to potentially dangerous settings.

Levine said a virtual investigation would involve "our team calling nurses at nursing homes" about patient cases and doing a "deep dive" into the conditions, social distancing efforts and usage of personal protective equipment. The department is working on conducting these virtual investigations through a contractor, ECRI, which helps provide solutions and methods to help stop an outbreak, such as "cohorting" infected patients into separate floors or wings away from the general population.

But while the department is providing this virtual inspection, some staff members say their complaints are falling on deaf ears.

Some staff members at nursing facilities in the county have reported anonymously that they have filed complaints with the Department of Health, but little action seems to be taken, even though they believe their concerns involve immediate danger to themselves or residents. Some of their complaints have involved reckless behavior of supervisors or failed cohorting.

When asked about complaints from nursing home staff, Levine in news conferences has only said that she wants employees to be able to handle issues with their supervisors directly or file an anonymous complaint online through the department.

The DOH declined an interview with The Sentinel and directed all questions be directed to Levine during the daily news conferences. The department on Tuesday also declined to provide any information about what is being done at specific nursing facilities.

Though the DOH remains tight-lipped about the state of the hundreds of long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19, some of the nursing homes are issuing public statements, trying to reassure the families of those who live within their walls.

“We want to convey our deepest concern for these residents and wish to assure all residents, employees and loved ones that our center leadership and staff continue in their vigilance to keep our residents and staff safe, taking significant measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the Shippensburg Health Care Center said in a statement. "The facility staff continues to follow all CDC guidelines, including adhering to all protocols for pre-screening residents prior to admission, ongoing monitoring of all residents, screening of staff, and maintaining compliance with infection control techniques and personal protective equipment recommendations.”

The Gardens at West Shore on Tuesday also said it has been able to obtain full PPE protection at the facility.

"Much before our first reported case, the dedicated and professional staff at the Gardens at West Shore acted upon CDC, CMS and DOH guidance to implement policies and procedures designed to slow the spread of the virus, which causes COVID-19," the facility said in a statement. "The staff has worked and continues to work closely and in full collaboration with CDC, the PA Department of Health, the PA Department of Epidemioology, ECRI and various other state and local officials for implementation of additional procedures."

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.