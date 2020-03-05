Insurers will cover virus tests, but check if costs apply

And the coronavirus test might be classified as a diagnostic test, not a preventive service. Usually, patients pay some of the cost for diagnostic tests, through copays and deductibles.

It's unlikely that a patient will receive only one test for coronavirus. A doctor also might order a chest X-ray or tests for bacterial pneumonia or the flu, also respiratory diseases, depending on the patient's symptoms.

Administration officials say coronavirus tests should be widely available in the next few days, and Verma said the government wants the broadest possible access. Responding to a question about concerns, she said, "We're going to continue to look at that, that if it becomes an issue, I would say that's something we want to make sure people have access to tests."

With costs remaining an unresolved issue, Pollitz points out that the annual deductible for an employee covered by workplace insurance averages $1,655, and double that for families. Most deductibles reset every January, and consumers generally don't satisfy theirs until May or later. Deductibles are higher for individual insurance plans.

About half of all insured adults in the United States worry about affording their deductible, according to a recent poll from the Kaiser Foundation.