How would overwhelmed hospitals decide who to treat first?

The norms don't apply in the current crisis and taking precious resources away from one patient to save others in a pandemic "is not an act of killing and does not require the patient's consent," said a paper addressing the COVID-19 emergency published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The authors noted that patients and their families should not be shielded from the realities and should be warned in advance of the possibility their loved one could be taken off a machine.

Hospitals should also prepare alternatives for those who don't make it to the top of the list for limited resources, such as stocking up on morphine, said Philip Rosoff of Duke University's Trent Center for bioethics.

It's not yet known how dire the crisis in the U.S. will get. Last week, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for the coronavirus response, sought to calm fears, noting there's no evidence yet that a hospital bed or ventilator won't be available for Americans when they need it. Even in New York, she said, beds are still available in intensive care units and a significant number of ventilators aren't being used.

But what's happening overseas has health care workers around the world preparing for worst-case scenarios.