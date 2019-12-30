HARRISBURG – At first glance, the Pennsylvania Farm Show sounds like a healthy experience.
What could be better than eating Pennsylvania-raised proteins and state-grown fruits and vegetables, drinking milk and juices and walking through 24-acres to see the agricultural extravaganza?
Yet if all you do at the Farm Show is head to the Food Court and stuff yourself with thick chocolate milkshakes, batter-fried vegetables, shoofly pie and maple candy and then leaving, you’re likely to gain weight.
Some food court vendors say that calories don’t count at the Farm Show. Actually, they do.
Fortunately, you can have a fun and healthy experience at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 11. Here’s how:
Eating
Feel free to taste the most famous Farm Show foods such as the milkshakes, butter-sopped potatoes, deep-fried breaded mushrooms and more. Just go with a friend, buy one of each treat and share them. Moderation is the key.
There’s plenty of tasty, healthy eating in the Food Court, too – drink tomato juice, apple cider or peach tea. Munch on crunchy celery sticks, carrot sticks and fresh apples. Fill up on goat sloppy Joes, turkey meatball sandwiches, vegetable wraps or mushroom salad.
Before eating, remember to wash your hands or use one of the many hand sanitizers found throughout the Farm Show Complex.
Keep hydrated. You can buy bottles of water – or, better yet, bring your own refillable bottle and fill it up at water fountains throughout the complex.
Don’t forget to shop for some healthy treats to take home from the farmers’ market in the Main Exhibition Hall
Exercising
Gone are the days of men wearing suits and women wearing dresses to the Farm Show. These days, it’s perfectly acceptable to wear comfortable, supportive shoes and old clothes. Jeans and sweatshirts practically have become the Farm Show uniform.
You’ll walk plenty. After you park in one of the lots, walk to the shuttle bus (remember where you parked your car) and climb aboard. At the Farm Show, plan to walk through the whole complex for a fun cardiovascular workout.
Staying healthy
If you have asthma, a respiratory condition involving spasms in the bronchi of the lungs, you could have trouble breathing after exposure to dust, animal dander, manure, bacteria and even evergreen trees. So be sure to bring along your rescue inhalers and masks to filter out airborne particles.
Some people with asthma may need to avoid the animal barns and instead spend time seeing the displays in the Giant Expo Hall and the Main Exhibition Hall. Folks with asthma can take a break and walk outside for some fresh air.
If you have diabetes, eat at home before you come to the Farm Show Bring or buy some healthy snacks to have while there.
While you’re at the show, stop by the Pennsylvania Department of Health booth for a free flu shot.
People whose health conditions prevents them from coming to the Farm Show at all can watch the show on PCN, which has been covering the Farm Show since 1994.
PCN takes it viewers up front and personal to everything at the Farm Show – rodeos, sheep-to-shawl contest, square dancing and more.