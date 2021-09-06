How to minimize credit damage from medical bills

A LOAN HAS ADVANTAGES: You could also try to get approved for a personal loan. That option will typically cost you less in interest than a credit card, which can help cushion your overall finances. A personal loan will have a negligible effect on your credit score, Ulzheimer says.

IF THE AMOUNT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PAY, CONSIDER BANKRUPTCY: "Medical debt is statutorily dischargeable, which means you always have bankruptcy as an option, although it probably should be your last option," Ulzheimer says.

Bankruptcy may be a better choice than engaging in a protracted battle, raiding retirement savings or risking your home. It damages credit, but scores do rebound and bankruptcy allows you a fresh start.

FINALLY, ADDRESS CREDIT DAMAGE

A credit score drop doesn't have to be forever, though, especially if you are able to turn your finances around by, say, returning to work. Here's how to position yourself to bounce back:

— Pay bills on time if you can. If it looks as if you cannot, contact creditors right away to see if another arrangement can be made to keep your account from being reported late.