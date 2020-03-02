How the spread of modern pandemics compares to coronavirus

Late last year, residents of a single province in China reported getting ill in connection with something located at a large seafood and live animal market. More than two months later, the number of illnesses has jumped to more than 82,000 people globally, with far more countries reporting cases compared to past, modern pandemics.
The results of modern outbreaks have varied in the last two decades, depending on how a pandemic was initially handled. In some cases, a disease was limited to a few countries. In other cases, like the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), they became far more of an international concern.
Here’s a look at past pandemics and how they played out worldwide:
SARS – Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (2002-2003)
SARS is the closest comparison to COVID-19 because both are based on a betacoronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the coronaviruses that caused COVID-19, SARS and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, first identified in 2012) have their origin in animals.
While it’s unknown what animal started the spread of COVID-19 in humans at the market, the CDC would later confirm that with SARS, the virus was isolated in civets captured in the area of China where human patients were initially reported. Ever since, the CDC has banned the import of civets, which are mammals with catlike bodies and a masked face similar to a raccoon or weasel, according to the CDC.
The first case of SARS was reported as atypical pneumonia in November 2002 in Guangdong province in southern China, according to a CDC retrospective on SARS. Though the virus was initially not recognized for its epidemic potential, the CDC credited China with aggressive measures in containing it once its health officials realized the health implications of the virus.
It didn’t, however, stop SARS from reaching other countries. The CDC detailed a single event of cases at a Hong Kong hotel that caused the eventual spread of the disease to Canada, Vietnam and Singapore. In February 2003, one guest who stayed for one night on the ninth floor of Hotel Metropole in Hong Kong before seeking medical care ended up infecting 20 people on just that floor, including someone visiting a person in the hotel, according to the CDC. That visitor would seek medical attention at a hospital in Hong Kong, where 143 people would later be infected.
The CDC reported that transmission of SARS in this hotel case did not happen person-to-person, but were almost all entirely secondary infections that happened in common areas of that hotel floor, including the corridor and elevator hall. The CDC said there was no evidence the SARS virus was in any of the guests’ rooms except for the initial patient.
This one incident would kill three of the hotel guests, including one who flew back to Canada before she died from the disease, according to the CDC. Her son, however, would become infected with SARS before her death, and his admission to a Toronto hospital led to more than 100 cases among patients, health care workers and visitors at the hospital, according to the CDC.
The CDC said the hospital instituted strict practices to control airborne, contact and droplet infection, but when it relaxed those restrictions in May 2003 believing the hospital and the city was no longer a SARS-affected area, unrecognized infections surged in patients, health care workers and visitors. Toronto’s last case wouldn’t be until mid-June 2003.
Taiwan had for six weeks successfully used rigorous port entry screening and isolation of travelers who had suspected SARS, but SARS in a hospital laundry worker at an urban hospital in Taipei led to a massive outbreak, according to the CDC. Taiwan’s response to its hospital outbreak was to isolate and quarantine the entire facility, which affected more than 1,000 people inside the hospital and resulted in worried patients and some escapes.
Eventually, Taiwan used strict infection control practices and evaluation centers, and after two months and 600 cases, SARS was no longer reported in the country, according to the CDC.
According to the World Health Organization, a total of 8,098 people worldwide became sick with SARS during the outbreak, and of those, 774 died, for a case-fatality rate of about 10%, which is considered high. SARS would end up infecting people in 29 countries and regions.
In the United States, only eight people were confirmed to have SARS, and all of those people had traveled to other parts of the world where SARS was spreading, according to the CDC. SARS never got to a community spread in the United States.
H1N1 swine flu (2009)
According to the CDC, there have been four flu viruses that are considered to be pandemics.
The first was the deadliest, the 1918 Spanish flu that is estimated to have affected 500 million people (or a third of the world’s population) and killed 50 million globally (675,000 deaths were in the United States). That flu strain had the highest mortality rate for a flu (at 1 to 2%), and it predominantly affected children younger than 5, adults between 20 and 40 years old and those 65 years or older. The Spanish flu occurred before the first flu vaccine was developed in 1942.
Another flu pandemic occurred in 1957-58 with the Asian flu that was first reported in Singapore and later in Hong Kong and coastal cities in the United States, according to the CDC. That flu would kill 1.1 million people, including 116,000 in the United States. Another was the H3N2 virus in 1968, which is estimated to have killed 1 million people, including about 100,000 in the United States, with most deaths in people 65 years or older.
The most recent flu pandemic was the H1N1 swine flu in 2009, which came in two waves. According to the CDC’s timeline of the swine flu, the first human infection case was reported in California on April 15, 2009, with a second case reported two days later in the same state, but unconnected with the first patient. WHO would declare a public health emergency on April 25, with the CDC on April 28 issuing guidance to schools and child care facilities, recommending a 7-day closure of affected schools with confirmed virus cases. That recommendation would go up to 14 days in May.
At the peak of school dismissals on May 5, there were 980 schools that were closed at the same time, affecting 607,778 students, according to the CDC.
The first wave of the swine flu would peak during May and June, with some cases reported in summer camps, and the second wave would start on Aug. 20 and later peak in late October, according to the CDC.
Though the swine flu would not lead to as many deaths as the other three pandemics — 12,469 deaths in the United States from 60.8 million cases — this flu strain was considered peculiar because it most severely affected people younger than 65. The CDC said though 70% to 90% of seasonal flu deaths are in people ages 65 and older, 80% of the deaths globally with the swine flu affected people younger than that age bracket, likely because seniors were found to have antibodies to the strain, possibly due to previous exposure to an older virus.
While the swine flu was not as deadly as the other pandemics, the CDC said it affected far more people than a normal flu season. According to the CDC, the seasonal flu usually results in 9 million to 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths annually since 2010.
Ebola (2014-2016)
According to the CDC, the initial case of what would become the largest Ebola epidemic in history started with an 18-month-old boy from a small village in Guinea in West Africa in December 2013 who is believed to have been infected by bats. District health officials would get an official medical alert about an unknown illness in January 2014 regarding five fatal cases, but for the first time, the Ebola virus started moving into urban areas.
In March, Ebola was in Guinea’s capital city of Conakry, though it wouldn’t be until later in the month that the virus was confirmed to be Ebola. By March 23, there were 49 confirmed cases and 29 deaths, and at that point, WHO officially declared an Ebola outbreak.
The CDC said in its roundup of information about the outbreak that weak surveillance and poor public health infrastructure hampered containment efforts, and the virus spread to bordering countries, Liberia and Sierra Leone. By July, the outbreak was confirmed to be in the capitals of all three countries.
In August, WHO declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is designated for events with the risk of international spread or which requires a coordinated international response.
During the duration of the West Africa Ebola outbreak, the virus would spread to seven more countries: Italy, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, according to the CDC. In the United States, 11 people were treated for Ebola, the first being a man who traveled from West Africa to Dallas, and two health care workers treating that patient later tested positive. No deaths would be reported in the United States, and the CDC estimates that more than 38,000 travelers entering the U.S. in this time frame were screened for Ebola.
There was a global response to the Ebola outbreak, with the United States providing the bulk of donations to help with technical expertise, resources and new operations centers in West Africa, according to the CDC. The United States would provide $2.369 billion of the $3.611 billion donated by December 2015 to the emergency response. The United Kingdom ($364 million) and Germany ($165 million) were the other top donors to the effort.
The Ebola epidemic is considered to be 11 times larger than all previous Ebola outbreaks combined, with 11,000 deaths globally and with health care providers at highest risk, according to the CDC. The health organization said plenty of others died of untreated conditions while the focus was on Ebola in West Africa, with estimated deaths of 1,091 for HIV, 2,714 for tuberculosis and 6,818 for malaria.
Coronavirus
Compared to global outbreaks of the past, COVID-19 is far outpacing the geography and breath of previous pandemics, save, so far, for the flu. With COVID-19 being described as more deadly and more communicable than the seasonal flu, it will be up to government containment measures to try to prevent the disease from growing any further.
As of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose Center for Systems Science and Engineering is live tracking the virus, there were more than 85,000 cases of COVID-19 across the globe, with the majority of those cases being in mainland China. The university reported that China has seen 80,026 cases (with 2,912 deaths), while South Korea has reported 4,335 cases, Italy1,694 cases, Iran 978 cases and Japan 256 cases.
So far, the United States has the 11th highest number of cases with 86 confirmed patients. Of those, the Associated Press reported Monday that six have died in Washington state. So far, most cases have been on the West Coast, though there are cases in New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Illinois Wisconsin, Florida and Texas.
According to the Johns Hopkins University map, the biggest clusters of cases are in East Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe.
The Associated Press reports that more than 60 countries have reported at least one positive case of the disease.
