How the spread of modern pandemics compares to coronavirus

At the peak of school dismissals on May 5, there were 980 schools that were closed at the same time, affecting 607,778 students, according to the CDC.

The first wave of the swine flu would peak during May and June, with some cases reported in summer camps, and the second wave would start on Aug. 20 and later peak in late October, according to the CDC.

Though the swine flu would not lead to as many deaths as the other three pandemics — 12,469 deaths in the United States from 60.8 million cases — this flu strain was considered peculiar because it most severely affected people younger than 65. The CDC said though 70% to 90% of seasonal flu deaths are in people ages 65 and older, 80% of the deaths globally with the swine flu affected people younger than that age bracket, likely because seniors were found to have antibodies to the strain, possibly due to previous exposure to an older virus.

While the swine flu was not as deadly as the other pandemics, the CDC said it affected far more people than a normal flu season. According to the CDC, the seasonal flu usually results in 9 million to 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths annually since 2010.

Ebola (2014-2016)